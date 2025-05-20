A Guide on How to Boost Function Performance and Achieve Execution Over 10 Million Times Faster

Discover how a 19th-century mathematical shortcut transformed the performance of a 21st-century gaming algorithm

As developers, we constantly seek ways to optimize our code. Sometimes, the most powerful optimization comes from seemingly simple ideas. Today, I’ll share a fascinating story about Carl Friedrich Gauss, a 19th-century mathematician, and show how his arithmetic shortcut can dramatically improve performance in Swift — both in theoretical and real-world scenarios.





Buckle up, because at the end of this article, you’ll understand the magic of Gauss’s formula.





Imagine you need to calculate the sum of all integers from 1 to nnn. It’s a classic problem with several ways to solve it. For demonstration, I wrote three Swift functions:

1 — For-In Loop

This is the most straightforward approach. We iterate through each number from 1 to n and add them up:

func sumFromOneForIn(upto n: Int) -> Int { var result = 0 for i in 1...n { result += i } return result }

2 — Reduce Method

Swift’s functional programming capabilities let us use the reduce method to sum the numbers in a range:

func sumFromOneReduce(upto n: Int) -> Int { return (1...n).reduce(0, +) }

3 — Gauss’s Formula

Now, let’s introduce the star of our show — Gauss’s formula. As a child, Gauss cleverly discovered that the sum of numbers from 1 to n could be calculated with this simple equation:

Translated to Swift, it looks like this:

func sumFromOneGaussFormula(upto n: Int) -> Int { return (n * (n + 1)) / 2 }

Testing Performance: To measure how these methods perform, I used Swift’s DispatchTime API to calculate execution times in nanoseconds. Here’s how the results looked for n = 1,000,000:

let n = 1_000_000 let timeForIn = SumCalculator.measureExecutionTime(of: SumCalculator.sumFromOneForIn, upto: n) let timeReduce = SumCalculator.measureExecutionTime(of: SumCalculator.sumFromOneReduce, upto: n) let timeGaussFormula = SumCalculator.measureExecutionTime(of: SumCalculator.sumFromOneGausFormula, upto: n) print("For-In: \(timeForIn) ns") print("Reduce: \(timeReduce) ns") print("Formula: \(timeGaussFormula) ns")

Who’s the Fastest?

Before we dive into the performance comparison, let’s briefly discuss Big-O notation — a fundamental concept in computer science that helps us evaluate an algorithm’s efficiency.





Big-O notation describes how the execution time (or space usage) of an algorithm grows relative to the size of the input. It’s expressed in terms of n, where n represents the size of the input data.

For example:

O(1): Constant time. The algorithm’s performance does not depend on n.





O(n): Linear time. The execution time grows proportionally with n.





O(n²): Quadratic time. The execution time grows exponentially as n increases.





Understanding Big-O is crucial because it allows us to predict how an algorithm will perform as the input size scales, making it easier to choose the most efficient solution for a given problem.





Now, back to our comparison. Here’s how the three methods stack up in terms of Big-O:

For-In Loop: This approach processes each number individually, resulting in a time complexity of O(n). For large n, the execution time grows linearly.





Reduce Method: While it uses functional programming, it also iterates through the range internally, giving it the same O(n) complexity as the For-In loop.





Gauss’s Formula: This is the clear winner. Thanks to its constant-time complexity O(1), it calculates the sum directly using a single arithmetic operation, regardless of n.





For n = 1,000,000, this difference is striking. The For-In loop and Reduce method take thousands of nanoseconds, while Gauss’s formula completes in just a fraction of that time.





By leveraging a smarter algorithm, we achieve not just better performance but also scalability, making Gauss’s formula a go-to solution for summing sequences or similar problems.

Execution time of ForIn: 172266625 nanoseconds Execution time of Reduce: 195087334 nanoseconds Execution time of GaussFormula: 209 nanoseconds Average execution time of ForIn: 170162783 nanoseconds Average execution time of Reduce: 173793275 nanoseconds Average execution time of GaussFormula: 16 nanoseconds

The average execution time:

Gauss Formula: 16 nanoseconds (0.000000016 seconds)

nanoseconds (0.000000016 seconds) Reduce or ForIn: 170.000.000 nanoseconds (0.17 seconds)

With Gauss’s formula, the function ran 10,625,000 times faster.

Real-World Application: Leaderboard Scores

Let’s move from theory to practice. I am building a gaming app where players accumulate scores as they progress through levels. To display a leaderboard, I need to calculate the total score up to a specific level n.





Here’s how I can solve it using the same three approaches (deja vu):

1 — Using a Loop (Naive Approach)

Iterates through the scores and sums them:

func cumulativeScoreLoop(scores: [Int], upto level: Int) -> Int { var total = 0 for i in 0..<min(level, scores.count) { total += scores[i] } return total }

2 — Using Reduce (Functional Approach)

Summing scores with Swift’s reduce:

func cumulativeScoreReduce(scores: [Int], upto level: Int) -> Int { return scores.prefix(level).reduce(0, +) }

3 — Using Gauss’s Formula (Optimized)

If scores are predictable (like 1, 2, 3, …), we can compute the total directly:

func cumulativeScoreGaussFormula(upto level: Int) -> Int { return (level * (level + 1)) / 2 }

Performance Comparison

With 1,000,000 levels, the Gauss formula significantly outperforms the loop and reduction methods.

Bonus Application:

Finding Missing Numbers Here’s another practical use case: detecting a missing number in a sequence. Suppose you have a sequence of numbers from 1 to n, but one number is missing. By calculating the expected sum using Gauss’s formula and subtracting the actual sum, you can find the missing number instantly.

func findMissingNumber(_ nums: [Int], upto n: Int) -> Int { let expectedSum = (n * (n + 1)) / 2 let actualSum = nums.reduce(0, +) return expectedSum - actualSum }

Let's test:

let nums = [1, 2, 4, 5] // Missing 3 let missingNumber = findMissingNumber(nums, upto: 5) print("Missing number: \(missingNumber)") // Output: 3

The Beauty of Gauss’s Formula

This journey from theory to real-world applications reveals how a centuries-old mathematical insight can optimize modern code. Gauss’s formula reduces time complexity from O(n) to O(1), making it ideal for high-performance apps and large datasets.





Chances are, a clever trick like this could save you both time and computational resources. Next time you face a computational challenge, ask your self: Is there a smarter way?



