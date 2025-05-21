如何修复 DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR 错误

Herlandro Hermogenes 2025/05/21
在 Xcode 15 中,Apple 对指向默认工具链位置的变量进行了修改,将其从 $DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR 更换为 $TOOL CHAIN_Dir. 因此,您会收到以下错误:“LibRary_SEARCH_PATHS 无法用来评估 LIBRARY_SEARCH_DIR” 若要避免每次需要清理项目时执行此更换,请将下列代码片段添加到您的 Podfile。
Firebase 和 Firebase Analytics 在 Xcode 15 中出现错误

我喜欢为苹果平台开发,但有时开发环境有助于我们发展或提高耐心。

在 Xcode 15 中,Apple 对指向默认工具链位置的变量进行了修改,将其从 $DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR 更换为 $TOOLCHAIN_DIR。

DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR cannot be used to evaluate LIBRARY_SEARCH_PATHS, use TOOLCHAIN_DIR instead

如果您的项目或目标依赖于之前的变量,则应将其更新为使用 $TOOLCHAIN_DIR。

要避免每次需要清理项目时执行此更换,请在您的 Podfile 末尾添加以下代码片段:

# Solution for: macOS v14 (Sonoma) | XCode 15.4 | Swift 5.0 | PodFile

  post_install do |installer|
  installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
    target.build_configurations.each do |config|

  # Update the Swift version
      config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '5.0'

  # Update all Pods iOS Deployment Target ios Version
      config.build_settings['IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET'] = '15.0'

    # Update LIBRARY_SEARCH_PATHS
      ['Firebase.release.xcconfig', 'FirebaseAnalytics.release.xcconfig'].each do |file_name|
        Dir.glob("Pods/**/#{file_name}", File::FNM_CASEFOLD).each do |xcconfig_path|
          text = File.read(xcconfig_path)
          new_contents = text.gsub('DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR', 'TOOLCHAIN_DIR')
          File.open(xcconfig_path, "w") {|file| file.puts new_contents }
        end
      end

    end
  end
end

和跑步

pod install

此错误在 macOS 14(Sonoma)、XCode 15.4、Swift 5.0 或更高版本的设置环境中与 Firebase 和 Firebase Analytics Pods 相关。

这种方法可以挽救几个小时的生命。

