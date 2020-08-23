6 Reasons to Know At least One Programming Language

When you start reading this, I’m assuming you don’t know much about programming and you’re highly curious about why you need to learn a new language when you’re not aware of why you actually need it. Here I’m giving you 6 reasons for you to learn a new programming language.

Maybe you’re someone who doesn’t belong to a CS background.

Or, you’ve never learned a programming language before or you don’t have any reason to learn.

But you can feel the vibe around yourself and feel argued to know about programming. If so, sit back, hold on, let me take you on a journey. Here are the reasons why you should know at least one programming language.

1. To Understand Where You Spend Your 28,300 Hours

We give the biggest piece of our pie to our virtual life. The whole virtual thing is made with code. To understand how things are being made, you’ve to know the basic knowledge of programming.

An average human being spends 28,300 hours on the internet in his/her lifespan.

Don’t you ever feel like you need to know at least the introduction of the whole virtual thing? I’m sure the answer is big YES. There is no harm in knowing things out of your box. Programming is a box of surprises…you don’t know what you will get from it.

2. To Make Yours & Everyone's Life Easier

Most of the tech things are made to make our lives easier. Most of us take the user’s share only. But, you too can create amazing things using programming. Such as, making an automated text reply whenever you’re offline. At first look, it seems a complex thing but it’s not. In fact, you don’t need to write every line of code, you just need to understand what line means what and how these works. Then you can easily build any program for anything you need.

I made a program for Automating WhatsApp with 15 lines of Python Code which made my life easier.

3. To Create New Things if You’re Creative

Every machine you use, from your mobile to your electric guitar… everything needs programming to be operational. Programming is blended with our life in this way. So, whatever your passion is, you can make new things using programming. I’m a photographer by passion, I’ve made my own portfolio website for myself using programming knowledge. From musicians to lawyers, everyone can show their creativity when they know a programming language.

4. To Make Your Resume Shinny

There is no harm in adding something new in your Resume right? So, why not add programming as your extra skill? Knowing a programming language can make your CV stand out from others. It indicates that you’re a person who is never afraid of learning anything out of the box and not afraid of taking any challenge. Also, it shows you’re up-to-date with modern technology.

5. To Enhance Your Problem-Solving Skills

Programming gives you more than just a skillset. It increases your skill of problem-solving and also helps to enhance your patience level. You may not feel in the first place, but in the future, it’ll impact every section of your life.

6. For Career Opportunity and Flexibility

2020 is full of surprises. The job market is completely changing due to COVID-19. Many professions are being dissolved and people are trying to reach new opportunities to survive. So, there is no guarantee that your profession will survive for the next 30 years. It’s a wise decision to keep another option open.

BONUS

To Hack Your Crush’s Facebook Account. 😁

Final Words

We are afraid of what we don’t understand. Starting to learn a new language can change your perspective towards programming. Maybe you can find your passion here. Or maybe you’ll create your legacy. You never know.

Stepping out of your comfort zone is the start of a new, fruitful beginning.

