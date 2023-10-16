Replacing Default Tomcat Server With Jetty or Undertow in Spring Boot 3: A Guide

One of the key features of the Spring Boot framework is the built-in support for embedded servers. It includes support for embedded Tomcat, Jetty, and Undertow servers. This means you don’t need any external web servers and no need to deploy WAR files anymore.
The embedded Tomcat server is available through the
spring-boot-starter-web dependency.
However, if you want Jetty or Undertow servers then you can include
spring-boot-starter-jetty or
spring-boot-starter-undertow dependencies.
This article explains how to replace the default embedded Tomcat with Jetty or Undertow servers.
To use the embedded Jetty server instead of Tomcat, you need to exclude the
spring-boot-starter-tomcat from
spring-boot-starter-web and include the
spring-boot-starter-jetty dependency. Also, you will need to exclude the default added spring-boot-starter-tomcat dependency.
For Gradle, make the following changes to your
build.gradle file.
dependencies {
implementation('org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web') {
exclude group:'org.springframework.boot', module:'spring-boot-starter-tomcat'
}
implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-jetty'
}
If you’re using Maven build tools, you need to add this to your
pom.xml file.
<dependency>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-web</artifactId>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-tomcat</artifactId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
<dependency>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-jetty</artifactId>
</dependency>
The above configuration works for Spring Boot version 2.x, but it will throw the following error if you’re using the latest Spring Boot version 3.x.
java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: jakarta.servlet.http.HttpSessionContext
with Spring Boot 3 and Jetty server
This is because Jetty does not yet support Servlet 6.0. To use Jetty with Spring Boot 3.0, you will have to downgrade the Servlet API to 5.0. You can use the
jakarta-servlet.version property to do so.
Ref: Spring-Boot-3.0-Migration-Guide
ext['jakarta-servlet.version'] = '5.0.0'
dependencies {
implementation('org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web')
implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-jetty'
modules {
module("org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-tomcat") {
replacedBy("org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-jetty")
}
}
}
If you’re using Maven build tools, you need to add this to your
pom.xml file.
<properties>
<java.version>17</java.version>
<jakarta-servlet.version>5.0.0</jakarta-servlet.version>
</properties>
<dependencies>
<dependency>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-web</artifactId>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-tomcat</artifactId>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
<dependency>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-jetty</artifactId>
</dependency>
</dependencies>
To use Undertow instead of Tomcat, first, you need to exclude the spring-boot-starter-tomcat from spring-boot-starter-web. Then you should add the undertow starter as shown here.
For Gradle, make the following changes to your
build.gradle file.
dependencies {
implementation('org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web') {
exclude group:'org.springframework.boot', module:'spring-boot-starter-tomcat'
}
implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-undertow'
}
If you’re using Maven build tools, you need to add this to your
pom.xml file.
<dependency>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-web</artifactId>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-tomcat</artifactId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
<dependency>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-starter-undertow</artifactId>
</dependency>
