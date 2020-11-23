Before you go, check out these stories!

Customize Oh My Zsh with Syntax Highlighting and Auto-Suggestions

November 23rd 2020 607 reads
@soniasinglaSonia Singla

I love to travel, teach, and speak about open source 👩🏻‍💻

As a developer, we spend a lot of time working on the terminal and
having personalized shell makes the working environment perfect,
decreases frustration and also, increases productivity.

In this blog, we will discuss how to quickly install plugins 

Auto-Suggestions
and 
Syntax
 
Highlighting
in the 
oh-my-zsh
theme.

Install Oh-My-Zsh using Curl:

sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh)"
NOTE: 
ZSH
and 
OhMyZsh
both are different.

Let’s take a look at how to install plugins, and configure Zsh:

Install zsh-autosuggestions by running:

git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/zsh-autosuggestions

Install zsh-syntax-highlighting by running:

git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting

Now, open 

.zshrc
file with your favourite editor:

nano ~/.zshrc

And simply add 

zsh-autosuggestions
& 
zsh-syntax-highlighting
to 
plugins()
section, it will do the magic for you:

plugins=(git zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting)

Reopen terminal to reconfigure the settings and Voila! 🎉

Previously published here.

