Customize Oh My Zsh with Syntax Highlighting and Auto-Suggestions

As a developer, we spend a lot of time working on the terminal and

having personalized shell makes the working environment perfect,

decreases frustration and also, increases productivity.

In this blog, we will discuss how to quickly install plugins

Auto-Suggestions

Syntax

Highlighting

oh-my-zsh

Install Oh-My-Zsh using Curl:

sh -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh) "

NOTE: ZSH and OhMyZsh both are different.

Let’s take a look at how to install plugins, and configure Zsh:

Install zsh-autosuggestions by running:

git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions.git $ZSH_CUSTOM /plugins/zsh-autosuggestions

Install zsh-syntax-highlighting by running:

git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git $ZSH_CUSTOM /plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting

Now, open

.zshrc

nano ~/.zshrc

file with your favourite editor:

And simply add

zsh-autosuggestions

zsh-syntax-highlighting

plugins()

plugins=(git zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting)

tosection, it will do the magic for you:

Reopen terminal to reconfigure the settings and Voila! 🎉

