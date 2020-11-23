Customize Oh My Zsh with Syntax Highlighting and Auto-Suggestions

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
As a developer, we spend a lot of time working on the terminal and
having personalized shell makes the working environment perfect,
decreases frustration and also, increases productivity.
In this blog, we will discuss how to quickly install plugins
and
Auto-Suggestions
Syntax
in the
Highlighting
theme.
oh-my-zsh
sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh)"
NOTE:and
ZSHboth are different.
OhMyZsh
Let’s take a look at how to install plugins, and configure Zsh:
git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/zsh-autosuggestions
git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting
Now, open
file with your favourite editor:
.zshrc
nano ~/.zshrc
And simply add
&
zsh-autosuggestions
to
zsh-syntax-highlighting
section, it will do the magic for you:
plugins()
plugins=(git zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting)
Reopen terminal to reconfigure the settings and Voila! 🎉
