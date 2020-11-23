Demasiado Largo; Para Leer

Company Mentioned

Personalice Oh My Zsh con resaltado de sintaxis y sugerencias automáticas. Cómo instalar rápidamente complementos para Oh-My-Zsh usando Curl:.curl -fsSL https://raw.github.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh. Use Curl para crear un caparazón personalizado para OhMyZsh. Usando Curl, abre la terminal para reconfigurar los ajustes y ¡Voila!