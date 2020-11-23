Search icon
    Personalice Oh My Zsh con resaltado de sintaxis y sugerencias automáticas
    35,212 lecturas
    35,212 lecturas

    Personalice Oh My Zsh con resaltado de sintaxis y sugerencias automáticas

    por Sonia Singla 2020/11/23
    en-flagENes-flagES
    ES

    Como desarrolladores, pasamos mucho tiempo trabajando en la terminal y
    tener una carcasa personalizada hace que el entorno de trabajo sea perfecto,
    disminuye la frustración y también, aumenta la productividad.

    En este blog, discutiremos cómo instalar complementos rápidamente

     Auto-Suggestions
    y
     Syntax
     
    Highlighting
    en el
     oh-my-zsh
    tema.

    Instale Oh-My-Zsh usando Curl: 

     sh -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh) "
    NOTA:
     ZSH
    y
     OhMyZsh
    ambos son diferentes

    Echemos un vistazo a cómo instalar complementos y configurar Zsh:

    Instale zsh-autosuggestions ejecutando: 

     git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions.git $ZSH_CUSTOM /plugins/zsh-autosuggestions

    Instale zsh-syntax-highlighting ejecutando: 

     git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git $ZSH_CUSTOM /plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting

    Ahora abierto

     .zshrc
    archivo con su editor favorito: 

     nano ~/.zshrc

    Y simplemente agrega

     zsh-autosuggestions
    &
     zsh-syntax-highlighting
    a
     plugins()
    sección, hará la magia por ti: 

     plugins=(git zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting)

    Vuelva a abrir la terminal para reconfigurar los ajustes y ¡Voila! 🎉

