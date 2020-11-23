Personalice Oh My Zsh con resaltado de sintaxis y sugerencias automáticas

#ai
Como desarrolladores, pasamos mucho tiempo trabajando en la terminal y
tener una carcasa personalizada hace que el entorno de trabajo sea perfecto,
disminuye la frustración y también, aumenta la productividad.
En este blog, discutiremos cómo instalar complementos rápidamente
y
Auto-Suggestions
Syntax
en el
Highlighting
tema.
oh-my-zsh
sh -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh) "
NOTA:y
ZSHambos son diferentes
OhMyZsh
Echemos un vistazo a cómo instalar complementos y configurar Zsh:
git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions.git $ZSH_CUSTOM /plugins/zsh-autosuggestions
git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git $ZSH_CUSTOM /plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting
Ahora abierto
archivo con su editor favorito:
.zshrc
nano ~/.zshrc
Y simplemente agrega
&
zsh-autosuggestions
a
zsh-syntax-highlighting
sección, hará la magia por ti:
plugins()
plugins=(git zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting)
Vuelva a abrir la terminal para reconfigurar los ajustes y ¡Voila! 🎉
