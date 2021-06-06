10 GitHub Repositories to Follow

As we know, GitHub is a well-known platform to share all kinds of technologies, frameworks, libraries, and collections. But, with so many repositories also comes the problem of finding the most valuable ones. So, I have assembled a list of ten great repositories that are useful for software engineers. Each has a great deal of GitHub stars, confirming its popularity and usefulness. But first, let's learn what a Github Repository is.

What is a GitHub Repository?

A GitHub repository consists of all of your project's files and each file's revision history. You can discuss and manage your project's work within the repository. Moreover, an organization can own repositories personally or through shared ownership.

In this repository, you will find an extensive list of free APIs associated with diverse topics, including business, anime, animals, news, finance, games, and more. There are also some more useful ones like the Gmail API or the Google Analytics API.

GitHub Stars - 73,100

Developers commonly overlook Command-line skills, yet they help improve productivity. This repository contains notes and tips about how to use the command line on Linux. There are also sections devoted to Windows and macOS, and you can apply the general hints to other UNIX-based platforms.

GitHub Stars - 70,100

As the name says, this repository is a collection of .gitignore templates. When you create a new project in GitHub, it becomes mandatory to use a .gitignore file to filter what gets uploaded. Its content differs from project to project and language to language.

This repository contains templates for almost any language or frameworks like Rails, Python, Java, Perl, Laravel, and many more.

GitHub Stars - 111,000



System Design Primer is an excellent repository for software engineers that will help you learn how to design large-scale systems. This repo provides an organized collection of resources for this broad topic.

As system design plays a vital role in technical interviews at companies, it can help you prepare for them with a study guide and advice on approaching an interview, interview questions with solutions, and interactive coding challenges.

GitHub Stars - 115,000

This repository is a community-driven and open-source framework for managing Zsh configurations. Many developers use Zsh because it is both a powerful scripting language and an interactive shell.

Oh, My Zsh is packed with powerful plugins and beautiful themes that allow you to tailor your Zsh setup. It takes a bit of work to get it up and to run, but there are excellent tutorials on the web and examples of other developers available to help you.

GitHub Stars - 121,000

This is the ultimate collections of free online video tutorials to learn different programming languages. Start to learn about web design, web development, mobile apps development, chatbot development with the best online courses available for free. It includes free video courses from the sites like Udemy, SkillShare, Lynda, Udacity etc.

This repository contains charts highlighting different education paths and technologies one should learn to become a front-end, back-end, or dev-ops engineer in 2020. Although it seems a bit overwhelming initially, it is a valuable guide for what's possible and needed in this fast-changing industry. Also, it gets updated every year to reflect changes in the ecosystem.

GitHub Stars - 139,000

Although this repository is named Free Programming Books, it offers much more than that. It includes free online courses, interactive programming resources, problem sets, competitive programming, podcasts, and programming playgrounds in many languages. However, the majority are programming books, and that is a fantastic collection.

GitHub Stars - 168,000

Build Your Own X repository is a collection of tutorials based on how to build your own technology. It includes examples of creating command-line tools, an operating system, a search engine, a 3D renderer, and more.

So, if you are interested in developing your programming language, Docker or Git? Then this repository is for you.

GitHub Stars - 89,300

The repository provides examples of the most popular Javascript algorithms and data structures. The examples are either labeled as beginner examples or advanced examples, depending on the level of difficulty. Some other examples include a hash table, heap, queue, stack, math, strings, sets, and many more.

GitHub Stars - 89,600

This repository consists of a study plan for becoming a software engineer for a large company like Amazon, Google, or Facebook. It is meant for people new to software engineering and offers advice on studying to become a reliability engineer or operations engineer. The author created this repo as a personal to-do list to keep track of his learning process.

If you plan on going to a technical interview at Google, Microsoft, or Facebook, then Coding Interview University is a worthwhile investment.

GitHub Stars - 146,000

