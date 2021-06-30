7 Best Free Platforms To Learn React

React is a JavaScript library developed by Facebook for building modern applications. React takes care of the view layer and can be used to create both web and mobile applications. It integrates seamlessly with other JavaScript frameworks and libraries and includes small, reusable pieces of code called components.

Every company wants good user interfaces on their websites and mobile apps because it gives them a competitive advantage and makes digital interaction easier for users. This will help them acquire more clients and make more profit. With the help of React, you can achieve this functionality.

[You should be familiar with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Advanced JavaScript]

What Makes React Special?

Due to its segment-based nature, React sees a lot of growth. It is possible to break down interfaces into reusable components that allow us to construct dynamic interfaces. In the United States, React Devs make, on average, $100k a year.

So you've got a brief idea of what is react and why you should learn it. There will be many resources included in this post, including YouTube videos, eBooks, Courses, and more.

Requirements

For learning React, you should have a basic understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and basic use of NPM. Furthermore, you should at least be familiar with the important ES6 features down below:

Const Let Import and Export Arrow Functions



With that said, let's go over websites/platforms where you can learn react programming.

There are tons of React tutorials and courses for both beginners and experienced users on Coursesity. I recommend you to check out the Best ReactJS Tutorials & Courses - Learn ReactJS Development Online on Coursesity.



freeCodeCamp is a non-profit organization with over six thousand tutorials on their websites and YouTube channels about technology and programming. Many graduates have found good jobs through their courses and after graduating from this organization.

Build an Online Store is one of the best lessons to learn how to use React and other technologies to create a useful project and deploy it in Amazon Web Service AWS and adding some features such as strip payments to be a complete store created from scratch.



Another great platform is Coursera, which offers specialization degrees, professional courses, and tutorials for React, data science, and programming thanks to the top universities in the world and organizations in different industries.

I recommend starting with Front-End Web Development with React, the best course for learning React on Coursera. In this react tutorial, you will learn about its component and JSX, then move on to some advanced concepts such as React routing and designing a one-page application, the flow architecture, and Redux, developing client-server communication and how to use the REST API.

Learning programming skills on this website is among the best things you can do online. Udemy offers thousands of free online courses in several industries, including marketing, business, and technology. React is one of those topics with more than three thousand courses available.

I also recommend you check out React - The Complete Guide by Maximillian ScwarzmullerUdemy if you're willing to spend a few bucks on learning something so valuable as React.js.

The official documentation for any programming language or framework is the best source of information since it was written by the person who developed that technology, so it covers every aspect and has almost no mistakes in it. Learning React from the official website will therefore be helpful for people who have little programming experience.

Install the environment, then add react to your website, create a Hello World example, and then do much more advanced techniques such as optimizing performance, building Hooks, and much more. The documentation describes all of this much more in-depth.

Another good website to learn about Reactjs online is AlterClass. While it offers a paid React course that covers everything you need to know to become an expert, you may not be aware that you can also learn React Fundamentals for free.

Learn the basics of Rect JS frameworks like props, state management, and JSX with Alterclass's free React Fundamentals course.

The Pluralsight platform is another free e-learning platform that offers thousands of classes created by professional instructors since anyone can teach on this site if they have the necessary skills. They offer React Js as one of their courses.

Pluralsight's Building Applications with React and Redux is the best course for intermediate people who are interested in learning how to build React applications using modern technologies.

For this React course, you will need a Pluralsight membership, which costs around $29 per month or $299 per year (14% discount). Alternatively, you can watch this React course for FREE with their 10-day free trial.



Conclusion

All right, that concludes the list of the top 5 websites for learning React for Free. If you'd like to learn Reactjs from scratch, check out any of these websites. Also, to develop a robust mobile application, you can also learn React Native after you have mastered React.js. With React Native, you can leverage your JavaScript and React.js knowledge to build cross-platform applications.

