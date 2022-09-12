10 Repositories that Will Transform the Way You Approach Technical Interviews

GitHub repository has practical content that covers all phases of a technical interview, from applying for a job to passing the interviews to offer negotiation. Coding University Interview will take you from ground level to advanced concepts in a systematic manner. GitHub repository contains JavaScript-based examples of popular algorithms and data structures. How The Web Works is explained in this repository. GitHub repo is a collection of resources to help you learn how to build systems at scale. The System Primer is a well-written, step-by-step guides for re-creating technologies from scratch.

Coding University Interview

A complete computer science study plan to become a software engineer. This GitHub repo will take you from ground level to advanced concepts in a systematic manner.

https://github.com/jwasham/coding-interview-university





Tech Interview Handbook

This repository has practical content that covers all phases of a technical interview, from applying for a job to passing the interviews to offer negotiation.

https://github.com/yangshun/tech-interview-handbook

JavaScript Algorithms

This repository contains JavaScript-based examples of many popular algorithms and data structures. Algorithms and data structures are implemented in JavaScript with explanations and links to further readings.

https://github.com/trekhleb/javascript-algorithms

How The Web Works

Do you know what happens behind the scenes when we type google.com in a browser? 😉

The inner workings of the internet are explained in this repository.

https://github.com/vasanthk/how-web-works

JavaScript Questions

A long list of (advanced) JavaScript questions, and their explanations.

From basic to advanced: test how well you know JavaScript, refresh your knowledge a bit, or prepare for your coding interview!

https://github.com/lydiahallie/javascript-questions

The System Primer

Learning how to design scalable systems will help you become a better engineer.

System design is a broad topic. This repo is an organized collection of resources to help you learn how to build systems at scale.

https://github.com/donnemartin/system-design-primer

React Interview Questions & Answers

This React course is good if you struggle to learn React beyond the basics. It contains a List of the top 500 ReactJS Interview Questions & Answers.

https://github.com/sudheerj/reactjs-interview-questions

Awesome Interviews

A curated awesome list of lists of interview questions. This repository is a collection of a number of languages that you can look up to and crush your technical interview.

https://github.com/DopplerHQ/awesome-interview-questions

Build Your Own X

This repository is a compilation of well-written, step-by-step guides for re-creating our favourite technologies from scratch.

https://github.com/codecrafters-io/build-your-own-x

The Algorithms

This repository provides demonstrations of beginner-friendly algorithms and data structures written in JavaScript using industry standards.

https://github.com/TheAlgorithms/Javascript

