    10 Repositories that Will Transform the Way You Approach Technical Interviews

    10 Repositories that Will Transform the Way You Approach Technical Interviews

    
    HackerNoon Threads HackerNoon profile picture

    @hackernoonthreads
    HackerNoon Threads

    A collection of the best threads on the internet curated by the People of HackerNoon.

    This thread was originally written by @Insharamin

    Coding University Interview

    A complete computer science study plan to become a software engineer. This GitHub repo will take you from ground level to advanced concepts in a systematic manner.

    https://github.com/jwasham/coding-interview-university


    Tech Interview Handbook

    This repository has practical content that covers all phases of a technical interview, from applying for a job to passing the interviews to offer negotiation.

    https://github.com/yangshun/tech-interview-handbook

    JavaScript Algorithms

    This repository contains JavaScript-based examples of many popular algorithms and data structures. Algorithms and data structures are implemented in JavaScript with explanations and links to further readings.

    https://github.com/trekhleb/javascript-algorithms

    How The Web Works

    Do you know what happens behind the scenes when we type google.com in a browser? 😉

    The inner workings of the internet are explained in this repository.

    https://github.com/vasanthk/how-web-works

    JavaScript Questions

    A long list of (advanced) JavaScript questions, and their explanations.

    From basic to advanced: test how well you know JavaScript, refresh your knowledge a bit, or prepare for your coding interview!

    https://github.com/lydiahallie/javascript-questions

    The System Primer

    Learning how to design scalable systems will help you become a better engineer.

    System design is a broad topic. This repo is an organized collection of resources to help you learn how to build systems at scale.

    https://github.com/donnemartin/system-design-primer

    React Interview Questions & Answers

    This React course is good if you struggle to learn React beyond the basics. It contains a List of the top 500 ReactJS Interview Questions & Answers.

    https://github.com/sudheerj/reactjs-interview-questions

    Awesome Interviews

    A curated awesome list of lists of interview questions. This repository is a collection of a number of languages that you can look up to and crush your technical interview.

    https://github.com/DopplerHQ/awesome-interview-questions

    Build Your Own X

    This repository is a compilation of well-written, step-by-step guides for re-creating our favourite technologies from scratch.

    https://github.com/codecrafters-io/build-your-own-x

    The Algorithms

    This repository provides demonstrations of beginner-friendly algorithms and data structures written in JavaScript using industry standards.

    https://github.com/TheAlgorithms/Javascript

