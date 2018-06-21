Start Writing
Start Writing
Noonies 2020
Public Nominations Are Open!
Back to the Internet
Decentralization
FAQ
Future Heroes
Podcast
Software
Stories
Technology
Video
Read
Tech
AI
Automation
Business
CoronaVirus
Data
Data Science
Deep Fakes
Economics
Entrepreneurship
Future
Founders
Funding
Iot
Management
Marketing
Meaning of Life
Robotics
Self-Driving Cars
Startups
Venture Capital
Virtual Reality
Software
Agile
APIs
Architecture
C
Coding
Engineering
Java
Javascript
Killers
MVP
NodeJS
Open Source
PHP
Programming
Python
React
Ruby
SQL
Swift
Vim
Decentralization
Altcoins
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Spotlight
Blockchain
Coil
Cryptocurrency
Cardano
DApps
Does It Work?
DWeb
EOS
Ethereum
Finance
Libra
Mind Blown
Ripple
Space
Tether
Twitter
Top Stories
0
Write
0
Learn
Web Development
Angular
Complete Javascript Course 2020
Cyber Security
Web Developer Bootcamp
Web Developer Zero to Mastery
Data Science
Data science course 2020
Deep learning A-Z
Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning Python
Python for Machine Learning
Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis
Languages
HTML & CSS
Javascript
Java
Python
MongoDB
SQL
In Partnership With Udemy
About
About
A Recent Story
CEO
COO
CPO
Email Us
Equity Crowdfundraise
In Six Words or Less
LinkedIn
On the Gram
Our Podcast
Tech GIFs
Write
Add Coil Meta Tag
Better Headlines
Create Your Own Call To Action
Help Section
Get Published
Submit a Story Support
Troubleshooting Account Creation
Writing Guide
Write Now
Sponsors
Ad by Tag
Book a Meeting
Brand As Author Program
Chatbot
Newsletters
Noonies
Sitewide Billboard
200+ Brands Publishing Here
Noonies 2020
Public Nominations Are Open!
Back to the Internet
Decentralization
FAQ
Future Heroes
Podcast
Software
Stories
Technology
Video
Read
Tech
AI
Automation
Business
CoronaVirus
Data
Data Science
Deep Fakes
Economics
Entrepreneurship
Future
Founders
Funding
Iot
Management
Marketing
Meaning of Life
Robotics
Self-Driving Cars
Startups
Venture Capital
Virtual Reality
Software
Agile
APIs
Architecture
C
Coding
Engineering
Java
Javascript
Killers
MVP
NodeJS
Open Source
PHP
Programming
Python
React
Ruby
SQL
Swift
Vim
Decentralization
Altcoins
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Spotlight
Blockchain
Coil
Cryptocurrency
Cardano
DApps
Does It Work?
DWeb
EOS
Ethereum
Finance
Libra
Mind Blown
Ripple
Space
Tether
Twitter
Top Stories
Write
Learn
Web Development
Angular
Complete Javascript Course 2020
Cyber Security
Web Developer Bootcamp
Web Developer Zero to Mastery
Data Science
Data science course 2020
Deep learning A-Z
Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning Python
Python for Machine Learning
Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis
Languages
HTML & CSS
Javascript
Java
Python
MongoDB
SQL
In Partnership With Udemy
About
About
A Recent Story
CEO
COO
CPO
Email Us
Equity Crowdfundraise
In Six Words or Less
LinkedIn
On the Gram
Our Podcast
Tech GIFs
Write
Add Coil Meta Tag
Better Headlines
Create Your Own Call To Action
Help Section
Get Published
Submit a Story Support
Troubleshooting Account Creation
Writing Guide
Write Now
Sponsors
Ad by Tag
Book a Meeting
Brand As Author Program
Chatbot
Newsletters
Noonies
Sitewide Billboard
200+ Brands Publishing Here
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@quoraanswers
Quora
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @quoraanswers’s 103 stories for 2 months 19 days 18 hours and 13 minutes
Stories
Using Your API as a Product
#api
@quoraanswers
Quora
06/21/18
How Blockchain Can Help Artists’ Resale Rights
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
06/21/18
Why Big Data Matters in Retail
#entrepreneurship
@quoraanswers
Quora
06/15/18
Laundry Room Logic: Updating (Extremely Outdated) Campus Technologies
#college
@quoraanswers
Quora
06/08/18
4 Things Blockchain Advisors Look for in New Projects
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
06/08/18
How to Start Setting Long Term Goals
#goal-setting
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/30/18
Why Paying Attention to Feedback is Necessarry For Every Startup
#feedback
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/26/18
Common Personality Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs
#entrepreneurship
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/25/18
How Blockchain Will Make Electronic Voting More Secure
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/24/18
What I Wish I’d Known My First Few Years as a Startup CEO
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/13/18
How Technology Will Fix Traffic Jams
#transportation
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/12/18
The Future of Keeping Data Safe
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/09/18
The Applications of Blockchain in Big Data
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/09/18
Exactly How AI Will Power the Future of Photography
#artificial-intelligence
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/09/18
Technology Trends Rise and Fall in Waves
#technology
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/05/18
Authenticating Artwork Through Blockchain
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/05/18
Blockchain in the Warranty Industry
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/05/18
The 3 Most Important Rules to Keep in Mind When Building a Brand
#branding
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/02/18
How to Recognize Long-Term Potential in Employees
#learning
@quoraanswers
Quora
05/02/18
Authenticating Art Through Blockchain
#art
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/30/18
How to Prepare for the Next Generation of Leaders
#leadership
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/30/18
When Negotiating, Capitalize On Aggression
#negotiation
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/28/18
The Challenges All Online Retail Stores Face
#retail
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/28/18
In Decentralized Companies, Everyone Has a Stake
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/24/18
Why Every Startup Needs a Teaser
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/24/18
How CEOs Get Their Employees on Slack
#slack
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/19/18
How to Run Better Business Meetings
#business-meeting
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/19/18
The Best Metrics to Track For in Biotech
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/19/18
4 Things I Learned Working With My Spouse
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/19/18
The Convergence of Blockchain, AI and Big Data Analytics
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/17/18
The Top 5 Sacrifices Entrepreneurs Make
#entrepreneurship
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/17/18
On The Brink of Blockchain
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/11/18
The 4 Traits All Leaders Should Possess
#entrepreneurship
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/11/18
Professional Life vs. Personal Life — and What You Need To Do to Fi...
#work-life-balance
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/10/18
How Blockchain Will Change the Sharing Economy
#sharing-economy
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/10/18
7 Steps for Finding Startup Investors
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/08/18
Why Empathy + Consumerism = Innovation in Hospital Patient Care
#healthcare
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/08/18
The Thought Process Behind Startup Ideas
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
04/06/18
3 Tips to Increase Online Customer Satisfaction
#customer-service
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
The 3 Most Common Mistakes of First-Time Entrepreneurs
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
What Does “Great Execution” Mean for Startups?
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
Can an Entire City Run on the Blockchain?
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
How Trustworthy are Digital Health Apps?
#healthcare
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
The Art of Marketing Blockchain Technology
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
Is It Harder to Raise Money as a Female Founder?
#female-founders
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
3 Questions to Ask Your Own Career
#work-life-balance
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
Is This Industry Ripe for Disruption?
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
A Move Toward Transparency is a Move Toward Efficiency
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
A Resume Can Only Tell You So Much
#interview
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
When Do You Know it’s Time to Let Someone Go?
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
Online Games Could Benefit Significantly from the Blockchain
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
It’s All Going to Come Down to Who You Hire
#startup
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
The Future of Telemedicine
#healthcare
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
5 Ways to Improve Customer Trust on Ecommerce Sites
#marketing
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/22/18
3 Questions To Help Founders Disrupt Industries
#women
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
What Do Patients Ask Chatbots in The Healthcare Industry?
#artificial-intelligence
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
4 Growing Verticals for VR and AR in the Healthcare Industry
#virtual-reality
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
The Importance of Mobile UI Design
#ux
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
How the Blockchain Could Help The Digital Lives of Musicians and Ar...
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
Spirituality + Programming
#education
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
The Effect of CryptoKitties
#bitcoin
@quoraanswers
Quora
01/08/18
Growth Hacking is Not One Size Fits All
#growth-hacking
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/27/17
What’s the Future of Journalism in the Digital World?
#journalism
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
4 Ways to Build Your Personal Brand Online
#social-media
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
A Fully Operational Tech Startup Office Includes…
#tech
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
Should You Trust “THE CLOUD” to Securely Store Computer Files?
#cloud-computing
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
How Will Marketing Evolve Over The Next Decade as a Result of Techn...
#marketing
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
If You Want a Job at FAAGM, Which Programming Language Should You L...
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
10 Things Everyone Should Know About Machine Learning
#machine-learning
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
The Primary Difference Between Ethereum And Bitcoin: A Beginner’s G...
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
The 4 Primary Concerns About Domestic Drones
#drones
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
What Went Wrong With Apple TV?
#apple
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
4 Controversies That Follow The Construction of Hyperscale Data Cen...
#cloud-computing
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
During a Whiteboard Coding Interview…Is It OK to Explain to The Int...
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/13/17
What To Expect After Graduating From a Coding Bootcamp
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
Startups Need To Plan for Cyber Security Implications from Day 1
#security
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
Two Reasons Why It’s Very Tough to Successfully Patent Computer Sof...
#patents
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
How the Hiring Manager Wants You To Prepare for a Software Engineer...
#interview
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
What’s the Relationship Between Computer Science & Psychology?
#computer-science
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
Will Robots Replace Humans as The Intelligent Beings of Earth?
#robotics
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
The Demand for Data Scientists
#data-science
@quoraanswers
Quora
12/06/17
AI’s Biggest Unresolved Issue: Linking Patterns in a Bidirectional ...
#artificial-intelligence
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
11 Reasons Software Engineering Will Never Die
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
The Most Common UX Pitfalls in Mobile App Design
#design
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
The Last Mile of City Drone Deliveries
#drones
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
The Benefits of Augmented Realities for Advertisers
#augmented-reality
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
How Can Undergraduates Prepare for a Career in Data Science?
#data-science
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
Which Tech Jobs Will Be Automated by 2045?
#machine-learning
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
The Three Barriers to Bitcoin Dominance
#bitcoin
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/27/17
The Biggest Challenge to IT in the Future is Security
#cybersecurity
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
Work-Life Balance: Tech vs. Finance vs. Consulting
#work-life-balance
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
What Separates a Junior Programmer vs. a Senior Programmer?
#software-development
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
How Does Tesla’s Automotive Manufacturing Process Compare to GM, VW...
#tesla
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
Security Vulnerabilities in Open Source Software
#security-vulnerabilities
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
When a Developer Says, “We Can’t Do That…”
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
Simple Math Problems: The Human Brain vs. The Supercomputer
#artificial-intelligence
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/22/17
Solving the Most Interesting Bug of My Career in 15 Steps
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
While New Technologies Constantly Emerge, Development Experience St...
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
4 Incredible Examples Of How Blockchain Is Changing The Future Of H...
#blockchain
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
How Competitive Are Amazon and Google?
#amazon
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
The 4 Core Research Areas of Medical Informatics
#medical-informatics
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
The Narrowing Pay Gap Between Sales People and Engineers
#sales
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
What to Expect From A Coding Challenge
#programming
@quoraanswers
Quora
11/17/17
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!