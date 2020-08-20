Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo3 Easy Steps to Change Main Git Branch on Heroku by@MichaelB

3 Easy Steps to Change Main Git Branch on Heroku

August 20th 2020
Author profile picture

@MichaelBMichael

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at michael@devspotlight.com.

I just saw that Heroku created the ability to 

git push heroku
from main instead of master. Since I've been wanting to change my Git repos away from master anyway, I thought I'd check it out myself. Luckily, it was extremely simple.

(For a little background info on the issue of master vs main in Git, see here)

I followed these 3 steps:

1. First I had to move my master branch to main using 

git checkout -b main
:

2. Then I had to delete the old master branch using 

git branch -D master
:

3. And now I can deploy from main using 

git push heroku main
.

(Heroku builds and runs the pushed code as the latest version of your app)

That's it. Easy and fast, and no more master branches in my Git repo or Heroku builds. Have any questions? Let me know in the comments below!

Related

Database Connection Pooling With pgbouncer

pre-emoji story
#database
Author profile picture

@MichaelBMichael

8min
06/07/20

Why We Should Opt Out of the Attention Economy

pre-emoji story
#attention-economy
Author profile picture

@ethEthan A

01/07/21

Tags

#git#github#code-repository#heroku#devops#coding#programming#coding-skills#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.