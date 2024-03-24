Search icon
    C#: From Fundamentals to Advanced Techniques - A Beginner-Friendly CheatSheet
    C#: From Fundamentals to Advanced Techniques - A Beginner-Friendly CheatSheet

    by Sukhpinder Singh
March 24th, 2024
    The comprehensive C# Cheat Sheet is designed to aid developers in mastering key syntax and concepts related to C# programming.
    The comprehensive C# Cheat Sheet is designed to aid developers in mastering key syntax and concepts related to C# programming.

    Contents

    1. Basic Structure
    2. Data Types
    3. Variables
    4. Constants
    5. Conditional Statements
    6. Loops
    7. Arrays
    8. Lists
    9. Dictionaries
    10. Methods
    11. Classes & Objects
    12. Exception Handling
    13. Delegates, Events & Lambdas
    14. LINQ (Language-Integrated Query)
    15. Attributes
    16. Async/Await
    17. Miscellaneous
    18. String Manipulation
    19. File I/O
    20. Date & Time
    21. Generics
    22. Nullables
    23. Attributes & Reflection
    24. Extension Methods
    25. Dependency Injection
    26. Partial Classes
    27. Interoperability
    28. Anonymous Types
    29. Tuples
    30. Pattern Matching
    31. Local Functions
    32. Records
    33. with Expressions
    34. Indexers and Ranges
    35. using Declaration
    36. Nullable Reference Types (NRTs)
    37. Pattern-Based Using
    38. Property Patterns
    39. Default Interface Implementations
    40. Dynamic Binding

    1. Basic Structure

    All C# programs follow a fundamental structure, outlined below:

        using System;
    
    public class HelloWorld
    {
        public static void Main(string[] args)
        {
            Console.WriteLine("Hello, World!");
        }
    }


    Starting with .NET 5, top-level statements simplify the Program.cs content:

        Console.WriteLine("Hello, World");

    2. Data Types

    C# supports various data types such as:

    • Value Types: int, char, and float
    • Reference Types: string, class, and array

    3. Variables

    Variables are symbolic names for values:

        int age = 30; // integer variable
    string name = "John"; // string variable
    double PI = 3.14159; // double for floating-point numbers
    bool isLoggedIn = true; // boolean variable

    Use ‘var’ for type inference:

        var number = 5; // compiler infers type as int
    var message = "This is a message"; // compiler infers type as string

    4. Constants

    Constants hold immutable values:

        const double GRAVITY = 9.81; // constant for gravitational acceleration
    const string COMPANY_NAME = "MyCompany"; // constant company name

    5. Conditional Statements

    Control program flow based on conditions:

        int age = 20;
    
    if (age >= 18)
    {
        Console.WriteLine("You are eligible to vote.");
    }
    else
    {
        Console.WriteLine("You are not eligible to vote.");
    }
    
    switch (variable) { /*...*/ } // Switch statement

    6. Loops

    Execute code repeatedly:

        for (int i = 1; i <= 5; i++)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(i);
    }
    
    foreach (var item in collection) { /*...*/ } // Foreach loop
    
    while (condition) { /*...*/ } // While loop
    
    do { /*...*/ } while (condition); // Do-while loop

    7. Arrays

    Fixed-size collections of elements:

        string[] names = new string[3] { "Alice", "Bob", "Charlie" };
    Console.WriteLine(names[1]); // Output: Bob (accessing element at index 1)

    8. Lists

    Dynamic collections similar to arrays:

        List<int> numbers = new List<int>();
    numbers.Add(1);
    numbers.Add(2);
    numbers.Add(3);
    
    foreach (var number in numbers)
    {
        Console.WriteLine(number);
    }

    9. Dictionaries

    Key-value pairs for data association:

        Dictionary<string, string> phonebook = new Dictionary<string, string>();
    phonebook.Add("John Doe", "123-456-7890");
    phonebook.Add("Jane Doe", "987-654-3210");
    
    Console.WriteLine(phonebook["John Doe"]); // Output: 123-456-7890

    10. Methods

    Encapsulate reusable logic:

        public class Rectangle
    {
        public double Width { get; set; }
        public double Height { get; set; }
    
        public double GetArea()
        {
            return Width * Height;
        }
    }
    
    public class Program
    {
        public static void Main(string[] args)
        {
            Rectangle rect = new Rectangle();
            rect.Width = 5;
            rect.Height = 10;
    
            double area = rect.GetArea();
            Console.WriteLine($"Area of rectangle: {area}");
        }
    }

    11. Classes & Objects

    Classes define blueprints for objects:

        public class MyClass // Class definition
    {
        public string PropertyName { get; set; } // Properties store data
        public void MethodName() { /*...*/ } // Methods define actions
    }
    
    MyClass obj = new MyClass(); // Object creation

    12. Exception Handling

    Manage runtime errors gracefully:

        public static int GetNumberInput()
    {
      while (true)
      {
        try
        {
          Console.WriteLine("Enter a number: ");
          string input = Console.ReadLine();
          return int.Parse(input);
        }
        catch (FormatException)
        {
          Console.WriteLine("Invalid input. Please enter a number.");
        }
      }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      int number = GetNumberInput();
      Console.WriteLine($"You entered: {number}");
    }

    13. Delegates, Events & Lambda

    For event-driven programming and method handling:

        public delegate void MyDelegate(); // Delegate declaration
    
    event MyDelegate MyEvent; // Event declaration
    
    public class Person
    {
      public string Name { get; set; }
      public int Age { get; set; }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      List<Person> people = new List<Person>()
      {
        new Person { Name = "Alice", Age = 30 },
        new Person { Name = "Bob", Age = 25 },
        new Person { Name = "Charlie", Age = 40 },
      };
    
      people.Sort((p1, p2) => p1.Name.CompareTo(p2.Name));
    
      foreach (var person in people)
      {
        Console.WriteLine(person.Name); // Output: Alice, Bob, Charlie (sorted by name)
      }
    }

    14. LINQ (Language-Integrated Query)

    Query capabilities for data manipulation:

        using System.Linq;
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      List<int> numbers = new List<int>() { 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 };
      var evenNumbers = numbers.Where(x => x % 2 == 0);
    
      foreach (var number in evenNumbers)
      {
        Console.WriteLine(number); // Output: 2, 4, 6
      }
    }

    15. Attributes

    Add metadata to code elements:

        [Obsolete("Use the new DoSomethingV2 method instead.")]
    public void DoSomething()
    {
      // Implementation here
    }
    
    public void DoSomethingV2()
    {
      // New and improved implementation
    }

    16. Async/Await

    For non-blocking code execution:

        using System.Threading.Tasks;
    
    public static async Task DownloadFileAsync(string url, string filePath)
    {
      // Simulate downloading data asynchronously
      await Task.Delay(2000); // Simulate a 2-second download
    
      // Write downloaded data to the file
      File.WriteAllText(filePath, "Downloaded content");
      Console.WriteLine($"File downloaded to: {filePath}");
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      string url = "https://example.com/data.txt";
      string filePath = "downloaded_data.txt";
    
      DownloadFileAsync(url, filePath);
    
      // Continue program execution while download happens in the background
      Console.WriteLine("Downloading file...");
      Console.WriteLine("Meanwhile, you can do other things...");
    }

    17. Miscellaneous

    Additional language features:

    • enum, interface, class, record, and struct


    • dynamic, is, as, var, and nameof

    18. String Manipulation

    Powerful string handling methods:

        string.Concat(); // Combine strings
    string.Join(); // Join elements
    str.Split(); // Split string
    str.ToUpper(); // Convert to uppercase
    str.ToLower(); // Convert to lowercase

    19. File I/O

    Operations with files:

        using System.IO; // Required for File I/O
    
    File.ReadAllText(path); // Read file content
    File.WriteAllText(path, content); // Write to file
    File.Exists(path); // Check file existence

    20. Date & Time

    Date and time manipulation:

        using System;
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      DateTime startDate = DateTime.Parse("2024-03-10");
      DateTime endDate = DateTime.Now;
    
      TimeSpan difference = endDate - startDate;
      Console.WriteLine($"Time difference: {difference.Days} days, {difference.Hours} hours");
    }

    21. Generics

    Type-safe data structures:

        public class Stack<T>
    {
      private List<T> items = new List<T>();
    
      public void Push(T item)
      {
        items.Add(item);
      }
    
      public T Pop()
      {
        T item = items[items.Count - 1];
        items.RemoveAt(items.Count - 1);
        return item;
      }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      Stack<string> messages = new Stack<string>();
      messages.Push("Hello");
      messages.Push("World");
    
      string message = messages.Pop();
      Console.WriteLine(message); // Output: World
    }

    22. Nullables

    Allow value types to be null:

        int? nullableInt = null; // Nullable integer

    23. Attributes & Reflection

    Metadata and type introspection:

        public class Person
    {
      public string Name { get; set; }
      public int Age { get; set; }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      Type personType = typeof(Person);
      PropertyInfo[] properties = personType.GetProperties();
    
      foreach (PropertyInfo property in properties)
      {
        Console.WriteLine(property.Name); // Output: Name, Age
      }
    }

    24. Extension Methods

    Add methods to existing types:

        public static class StringExtensions
    {
      public static string ToUppercase(this string str)
      {
        return str.ToUpper();
      }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      string message = "Hello, world!";
      string uppercased = message.ToUppercase(); // Using the extension method
      Console.WriteLine(uppercased); // Output: HELLO, WORLD!
    }

    25. Dependency Injection

    Loosely coupled code design:

        public interface ILogger
    {
      void LogMessage(string message);
    }
    
    public class MyService
    {
      private readonly ILogger _logger;
    
      public MyService(ILogger logger)
      {
        _logger = logger;
      }
    
      public void DoSomething()
      {
        _logger.LogMessage("Doing something...");
      }
    }
    
    // Implementing the ILogger interface (example)
    public class ConsoleLogger : ILogger
    {
      public void LogMessage(string message)
      {
        Console.WriteLine(message);
      }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      ILogger logger = new ConsoleLogger();
      MyService service = new MyService(logger);
      service.DoSomething();
    }

    26. Partial Classes

    Splitting a single class definition:

        public partial class MyClass { /*...*/ } // Partial class definition

    27. Interoperability

    Interop with other languages:

        using System;
    using System.Runtime.InteropServices;
    
    [DllImport("user32.dll")]
    public static extern int MessageBox(IntPtr hWnd, string lpText, string lpCaption, uint uType);
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      MessageBox(IntPtr.Zero, "Hello from C#!", "Interop Example", 0);
    }

    28. Anonymous Types

    Creating unnamed types:csharpCopy code

        var person = new { Name = "John", Age = 30 };
    Console.WriteLine($"Name: {person.Name}, Age: {person.Age}");

    29. Tuple

    Data structures with a specific number of elements:

        (string Name, int Age) person = ("Alice", 30);
    Console.WriteLine($"Name: {person.Name}, Age: {person.Age}"); // Accessing elements using Item1 and Item2

    30. Pattern Matching

    Simplifies certain programming tasks:

        object obj = new Person { Name = "Bob", Age = 25 };
    
    if (obj is Person { Name: "Bob", Age >= 18 })
    {
      Console.WriteLine("Bob is an adult.");
    }

    31. Local Functions

    Encapsulate logic within methods:

        public static int Calculate(int number)
    {
      int Factorial(int n)
      {
        if (n == 0) return 1;
        return n * Factorial(n - 1);
      }
    
      return Factorial(number);
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      int result = Calculate(5);
      Console.WriteLine($"5! = {result}");
    }

    32. Records

    Concise syntax for reference types:

        public record Person(string Name, int Age);
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      Person person1 = new Person("Alice", 30);
      Person person2 = new Person("Alice", 30);
    
      // Records provide default equality comparison
      if (person1 == person2)
      {
        Console.WriteLine("People are equal");
      }
    }

    33. with Expressions

    Non-destructive mutation for records:

        var john = new Person("John", 30);
    var jane = john with { Name = "Jane" }; // Non-destructive mutation

    34. Indexers and Ranges

    Flexible data access:

        int[] arr = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
    var subset = arr[1..^1]; // Indexer and range usage

    35. using Declaration

    Dispose of IDisposable objects:

        using var reader = new StreamReader("file.txt"); // using declaration

    36. Nullable Reference Types (NRTs)

    Avoid null reference exceptions:

        public class Person
    {
      public string Name { get; set; }
      public int Age { get; set; }
    }
    
    public static void Main(string[] args)
    {
      Person person = new Person() { Age = 30 };
    
      // NRTs require null checks before accessing properties
      if (person?.Name != null)
      {
        Console.WriteLine(person.Name);
      }
      else
      {
        Console.WriteLine("Name is null");
      }
    }

    37. Pattern-Based Using

    More patterns in the using statement:

        public ref struct ResourceWrapper { /*...*/ } // Resource wrapper
    
    using var resource = new ResourceWrapper(); // Pattern-based using

    38. Property Patterns

    Deconstruct objects in pattern matching:

        if (obj is Person { Name: "John", Age: var age }) { /*...*/ } // Property pattern matching

    39. Default Interface Implementations

    Interfaces with default method implementations:

        public interface IPerson { /*...*/ } // Interface with default method
    public class MyClass : IPerson { /*...*/ } // Class implementing interface

    40. Dynamic Binding

    Runtime type resolution:

        dynamic d = 5; // Dynamic binding
    d = "Hello"; // No compile-time type checking

    Conclusion

    This structured C# Cheat Sheet concludes with advanced topics and techniques, providing a comprehensive reference for developers aiming to enhance their C# programming skills. For detailed examples and further exploration, refer to the specific sections outlined in this guide. Happy coding!

    Inspired By: https://zerotomastery.io/cheatsheets/csharp-cheat-sheet/#constants

    Sukhpinder Singh
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    C# Programming

