6 Best C++ Programming Books Ranked by Review Score

Trying to learn a new programming language can be a daunting task. Every language has its own intricacies, with certain languages — C++ in particular — having entire variations that change the language massively. It’s tough not just to learn the language, but also to know where to start learning it. Luckily, there are numerous physical and online resources to help aspiring coders get started on their journey with C++. Some of the most helpful resources are books that provide examples and challenges for those that want a head start. That’s why this article will cover the 6 best C++ programming books ranked by their Amazon reviews!

This article will only cover books that focus on C++. Ranking is done through choosing books with both the most ratings and highest average rating. Some of these books will be older editions as a result, so keep an eye on each item to see if any newer versions are available. Just be aware that information and prices will vary when looking at later editions, so cheaper books might be a bit more cost-effective in the long run!

The 6 Best C++ Programming Books Ranked by Amazon Reviews

6. Let Us C++ by Yashavant Kanetkar

Let us C++ is a book meant to provide an introduction to the C++ programming language. It is written by Yashavant Kanetkar, an author of numerous other coding books covering C++, C, and Python. Many reviewers were satisfied with the book due to it being cheap yet satisfying, covering a broad range of C++ topics while also being simple to read. Some owners have criticisms over typos and errors while others have complained about the paper quality, but for barely $25, you’ll get even more than just what you paid for.

List Price: $24.95

Effective Modern C++ by Scott Meyers is a much more comprehensive look at the programming language. Rather than simply covering C++, it covers two different iterations of the language known as C++11 and C++14. This book was shown to be especially helpful for those already familiar with older C++ versions, and this is very much how the book was designed. While it might not be a great introduction to the programming language, it’s a fantastic refresher for anyone that wants to get more used to more recent iterations.

This book is relatively pricier compared to others on this list, but those interested in making the purchase should be wary. Certain reviewers have received misprints or false copies of the book in the past, with some noting the poor quality of the paperback version. You might want to go for the digital version instead, as it avoids these issues while still being cheaper overall.

List Price: $59.99 Paperback, $36.99 Digital

Rather than being a guide to C++ itself, Elements of Programming Interviews offers an understanding of the programming language through the perspective of interview questions. When applying for a job utilizing the language, many interviewers will provide a challenging task to have applicants create an example program. This book not only provides some great guides on how to complete such programs, but also how to prepare oneself in giving clear and acceptable interview answers.

Reviewers were very happy with the book, with some even claiming it enabled them to land the job they wanted. However, the book is also over a decade old, leaving a few modern-day reviewers quite unsatisfied with the results. It can still be a great resource, but it will likely be much more effective to those already somewhat familiar with C++.

List Price: $39.95

Object-Oriented Programming with C++ is a much better choice for those only beginning their journey with the programming language. As the name implies, the book covers Object-Oriented Programming, also known as OOP. Reviewers gave praise to the book for explaining these concepts in easy-to-understand ways, even if some noted it might not be the best for learning C++ as a whole. Still, even if you start with this book, you’ll likely come out of it with a much deeper understanding of both C++ and OOP than you had before.

It should be noted that this is the 7th edition of the book. A newer 8th edition is available for a very cheap price, and a new copy of this book isn’t even available for under $700. You’re likely better off with the 8th edition instead, but if you want to take a risk with resellers — or you just want to compare the differences — you can certainly give this older version a closer look.

List Price: ~$25-$30 Used

The aptly-named C++ Primer is meant to provide a vast understanding of the programming language’s standard as of C++11. Even with it having been published over 10 years ago, reviewers still consider it to be one of the best C++ books anyone could have. It covers a vast array of topics while providing a great base for beginners willing to move past the first chapter. Just be aware that the digital version was reported to have issues with formatting. Even with its high price, the quality of C++ Primer makes its paperback version worth every penny.

List Price: $59.99

The C++ Programming Language is a book with a fitting name for the top spot on this list. The author, Bjarne Stroustrup, is well-known for publishing many other books all about C++. Though some reviewers agree that the book might be poor for outright beginners, the content within is second-to-none. The greatest issues reviewers had in the modern day were with print quality, but the book offers hardcover, softcover, and even digital versions to alleviate this concern. Even if you decide to purchase one of the other books on this list, you should definitely take a closer look at Bjarne Stroustrup’s offering — if you can afford it.

List Price: $84.99 Hardcover, $79.99 Paperback, $63.99 Digital

