Python - Build a Domain Lookup Tool

In this tutorial, we will use the whois library to build a simple domain lookup tool. With this tool, we can retrieve domain name information such as the creation date, expiration date, address, country of the owner, and more. Whois is a query and response protocol that allows you to find the domain name info. In the following example, we'll get all information about hackernoon.com.com. The whois() method returns information about the given domain name.

In this tutorial, we will use the whois library to build a simple domain lookup tool. With this tool, we can retrieve domain name information such as the creation date, expiration date, address, country of the owner, and more.





If you are ready, let's get started.

WHOIS installation

Whois is a query and response protocol that allows you to find the domain name information. Whois has a python library named python-whois.





To install python-whois via pip, run the following command:

pip install python-whois # 👉️ Python 2 pip3 install python-whois # 👉️ Python 3

How to use WHOIS

It's pretty simple to use WHOIS. In the following example, we'll get all information about

hackernoon.com





import whois # 👉️ Import whois module dm_info = whois.whois("hackernoon.com") # 👉️ Get Domain Info print(dm_info)





The whois() method returns information about the given domain name.





Output:

{ "domain_name": [ "HACKERNOON.COM", "hackernoon.com" ], "registrar": "GoDaddy.com, LLC", "whois_server": "whois.godaddy.com", "referral_url": null, "updated_date": [ "2022-11-03 15:45:14", "2022-04-04 12:33:12" ], "creation_date": [ "2016-04-03 23:11:48", "2016-04-03 18:11:48" ], "expiration_date": [ "2023-04-03 23:11:48", "2023-04-03 18:11:48" ], "name_servers": [ "AMBER.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COM", "GUY.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COM" ], "status": [ "clientDeleteProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited", "clientRenewProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientRenewProhibited", "clientTransferProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited", "clientUpdateProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited" ], "emails": "[email protected]", "dnssec": "unsigned", "name": "Registration Private", "org": "Domains By Proxy, LLC", "address": [ "DomainsByProxy.com", "2155 E Warner Rd" ], "city": "Tempe", "state": "Arizona", "registrant_postal_code": "85284", "country": "US" }





Now, let's see how to get specific information.

print("Registar:", dm_info.registrar) # 👉️ Get Registar print("Creation Date:", dm_info.creation_date) # 👉️ Get Creation Date print("Expiration Date:", dm_info.expiration_date) # 👉️ Expiration Date print("Country:", dm_info.country) # 👉️ Get Country





Output:

Registar: GoDaddy.com, LLC Creation Date: 2016-04-03 23:11:48 Expiration Date: 2023-04-03 23:11:48 Country: US





Note that! You will get the error if the domain name is not registered. For example:

dm_info = whois.whois("xysqsw.com") # 👉️ xysqsw.com isn't registered





Output:

whois.parser.PywhoisError: No match for "XYSQSW.COM"





However, we need to use try and except to handle the error.

try: dm_info = whois.whois("xysqsw.com") # 👉️ Get Domain Info print(dm_info) except: print("Something Went Wrong")





Output:

Something Went Wrong





If you want to learn how to check the domain's availability, Check out Check if the domain is available.

Build a domain lookup

After learning how to use the whois library, let's write a simple domain lookup function. This function will validate the given domain name and return the information of the domain.





First, we need to install the validators' packages.

pip install validators # 👉️ Python 2 pip3 install validators # 👉️ Python 2





Validators is a validation library used to validate email, date, IBAN, and domain...





Now, let's write the domain lookup function.

import validators # pip install validators def domain_lookup(dm): if validators.domain(dm): # Check if Domain is Valid try: dm_info = whois.whois(dm) # 👉️ Get Domain Info return dm_info except: return f"{dm} is not registered" else: return f"Enter a valid domain"





Test our function with a registered domain.

d_i = domain_lookup("facebook.com") print(d_i)





Output:





Unregistered domain:

d_i = domain_lookup("blabla123.com") print(d_i)





Output:

blabla123.com is not registered





Invalid Domain:

d_i = domain_lookup("blabla123 h.com") print(d_i)





Output:

Enter a valid domain

Conclusion

Excellent! You have successfully learned how to retrieve information from any domain using WHOIS. Feel free to leave comments if you have any questions or suggestions.





Happy Codding!