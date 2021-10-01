5 Best JavaScript Chat Libraries

Chats and messengers increase users' interest in the site. With the help of online chats customers may get immediate information about the products they are looking for, they can instantly make an order or receive a quick consultation from technical support.

The main requirements for a convenient chat tool include:

correct displaying of the messages on any device

no page updating to send and get messages

possibility to send images, emoticons, stickers, audio messages, etc.

Developers can write a code for the chat themselves after searching for online guidelines and video tutorials. While creating a messenger from scratch is not an option, there are ready-made components available for the developers in various JS libraries and frameworks.

There are numerous pros of exploiting fully-fledged chat/messenger components:

the solution is created and tested for you by a team of experts

the technical support and online community are ready to help with any issues

there is a significant advancement in time and energy resources

In this overview, we have made a list of the most commonly used chat/messenger components.

You have probably seen their widget in the bottom right corner of many sites. The project fits any e-commerce business as well as online trading via Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook. The solution supports any device. Besides, it is translated into 20 languages, so no issues with localization will arise.

There is a possibility to make video calls.

Setting callbacks and chatbots will help with the automatization of routine requests.

The feature of file transferring allows us to quickly share information.

Jivo Team Chat is a great way to connect team members working remotely.

Real users often stay dissatisfied with the quality of the technical support and the staff's general responsiveness.

This is a chat API with pre-built UI for web and mobile apps. The UI is highly customizable and the code for the chat is short, which makes the product very user-friendly. TalkJS offers messengers for marketplaces, education, HR spheres, and virtual events.

Real-time messaging features include setting channels, groups, and topics; typing, reading, and online presence indicators.

Pre-built customizable UI.

TalkJS themes allow you to set the design, change fonts, colors, borders, etc.

Well-developed notification system supports push, email, SMS, desktop notifications.

A ready-to-use widget that can operate independently or be built into any environment. It is a tool that can be used inside any business application, or as an internal chat for team members' cooperation. Being part of the Webix Library eco-environment, it perfectly fits all the other widgets, which provides developers with a heck of various components for creating even a complex product. Besides, all the components of the library are integrated with the most popular frameworks (React, Angular, Vue).

Possibility to create chat rooms, channels, and manage the list of contacts.

Audio and video calls are available.

Frontend and backend integration with most popular platforms.

The solution may be not as comprehensive as others, but it deals with the most common tasks of a chat/messenger widget and is ideal for smaller projects.

The chat API empowers you to create customizable chat messaging. The chat is easily integrated into web or mobile apps to connect users worldwide. It is also convenient to use inside a team. Besides, a live stream chat service is available to engage the audience and enable real-time messaging.

Built-in emoticons, giphy, and reactions.

Setting channel permissions and monitoring safety and security regulations.

Possibility to connect millions of users to the live streams.

Easily scalable solution.

A fully managed chat infrastructure for mobile apps and websites. The spheres of the appliance include online marketing, live streaming, digital health, gaming, and on-demand services.

The API allows developers to build modern chats with delivery receipts, offline messaging, presence, translation, moderation tools, and analytics.

Video calls are included in functionality.

Auto translation and data export are provided.

Follow-Up

We have tried to compile a list of solutions for both small and large projects, with numerous functions and only with the most common ones. It depends on a particular customer's requirements which chat or messenger solution will suit their expectations.

