How to Read Text File in Python?

Python provides built-in functions to perform file operations, such as creating, reading, and [writing into text files] There are mainly two types of files that Python can handle, normal text files and binary files. In this tutorial, we will take a look at how to read text files in Python. To read a text file in Python, to read the file, you need to follow the below steps. The file needs to be opened for reading using the `open()` method and pass a file path to the function.