Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

3 Efficient Ways to Reverse a List in Python by@itsmycode

3 Efficient Ways to Reverse a List in Python

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Reversing a list is a common requirement in any programming language. In this tutorial, we will learn the effective way to reverse a list in Python. There are 3 ways to reverse lists in Python: using the reversed() built-in function, the reverse() function, and the list slicing technique. The only drawback of using this technique is that it will create a new copy of the reversed list, taking up additional memory. The reverse() method will not return anything as the list is reversed. However, we can copy the list before reversing if required.
image
Srinivas Ramakrishna Hacker Noon profile picture

@itsmycode
Srinivas Ramakrishna

Blogger @ ItsMyCode

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Python Tutorial: 4 Methods to Getting the File Size in Python by @itsmycode
#python
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#python#programming#python-tutorials#python-top-story#codinglife#tech#lists#python-development#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading