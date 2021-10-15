3 Efficient Ways to Reverse a List in Python

Reversing a list is a common requirement in any programming language. In this tutorial, we will learn the effective way to reverse a list in Python. There are 3 ways to reverse lists in Python: using the reversed() built-in function, the reverse() function, and the list slicing technique. The only drawback of using this technique is that it will create a new copy of the reversed list, taking up additional memory. The reverse() method will not return anything as the list is reversed. However, we can copy the list before reversing if required.