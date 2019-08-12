11 Useful Tips for Learning Programming

Information technology has undoubtedly changed our world for good. With so much around us getting automated and heavy dependence on computer and internet has actually made programming a sought-after career opportunity for many. You can do front end programming like Web Design , backend programming or even go full stack.

Programming demands good analytical ability and problem-solving skills, not to forget, concentration and attention to details. If understanding a problem and finding ways to solve it is your forte, then Programming is for you.

There are a few tips to follow while learning to code-

1) Choose which language to learn

There are numerous programming languages to choose from. Find out the right one and commit to learning only that one. Trying to learn many at once is confusing. Every language has it's own syntax and learning more than one language at the same time can confuse even a pro. If you a beginner, try learning 'C' which is very basic language and easy to learn. Later on switch to more sophisticated and powerful language.

2) Learn the basics

Every language has some basic syntax and rules. Some may seem trivial and easy, but never overlook them.

For example- A simple mistake of not putting a semicolon at the end in 'C' language has actually caused more debugging errors than the actual code. Fundamentals should be revised time and again.

3) Start with the algorithms

In the haste and excitement to start, most beginners jump directly to the coding part after they understand the problem. You can end up mentally exhausted when you are not able to proceed further and are stuck at a point. Drawing algorithms seem old school, but they present a clear picture to you to take further action. If you are stuck somewhere you can start at the very point by following the algorithm.

4) Comment your code

Another basic ethic of programming is writing comments after a line of code. This is a standard practice in the industry to help the new programmer understand the previous programmer's line of thought. This practice ensures that the work doesn't get affected when programmers are switched. New programmers should adopt this practice so that when they visit back the code they don't have to spend much time and effort to understand the code. Without comments, you will have to start analyzing the code from the beginning every time.

5) Nothing beats a hands-on experience

This is the ultimate way to learn programming. Hard work and regular practice will help you to grasp the concepts quickly and efficiently. A code created entirely by you will remain in your memory for a long time. While coding, you will face many problems and dealing with them will make you a pro.

6) Use online forums and technical blogs

Use online resources when you are stuck. There are brilliant ideas posted everyday. Post just one question and you will get answers from all over the world. Join coding sites which offer various problems for you to practice. Ex- www.geeksforgeeks.com

7) Take help when required

Asking an experienced person is a necessity. Struggling with a code for a long time will drain your energy reserves.

Take a break and ask for help. They can have some information or tips which you may not have read or heard somewhere else. Document this information for future reference. Don't try to learn everything in a go. You will learn on the job.

8) Debug frequently

Debugging after a few lines of code is advisable as it helps to locate an error easily, rather than debugging after completion.

9) Maintain a log

Save every possible code, errors and new information. There are chances that you may encounter the same problem in future and want to revisit the solution. This will save a lot of time and effort as you won't attempt to relearn the same set of solutions.

10) Automate simple tasks

If you are learning a mobile application, you can actually try to automate everyday repetitive tasks.

For example- You can write an app that reminds you to walk a few steps and drink water after every two hours.

This will help you understand how to create a practical solution.

11) Keep frustration at bay

Spending long hours to understand a code, writing it and finding errors can cause frustration over time. People also get self-doubt too. Take frequent breaks and don't let frustration and tiredness distract you. Once you get the hold of the language you will enjoy programming to the core.

Follow the above tips and keep practicing with patience and you will soon become a pro who everyone asks for advise on coding !

Happy coding.

