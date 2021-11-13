An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

Domain-specific programming is a model that can be useful to all parties. To develop a flexible, information-intensive architecture, the team needs to have a rich common language. The same model should provide analysts and developers with a language to interact with each other. The more we use a common language, the easier it is to establish fruitful communication in a team. A single language to be the primary bearer of architecture, namely high-level architecture, large-scale structures that define the entire system.