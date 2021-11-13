Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2 by@deft

An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Domain-specific programming is a model that can be useful to all parties. To develop a flexible, information-intensive architecture, the team needs to have a rich common language. The same model should provide analysts and developers with a language to interact with each other. The more we use a common language, the easier it is to establish fruitful communication in a team. A single language to be the primary bearer of architecture, namely high-level architecture, large-scale structures that define the entire system.
image
Sergey Golitsyn Hacker Noon profile picture

@deft
Sergey Golitsyn

Senior Software Engineer with 7+ YoE building massively scalable systems both from scratch and diving into a codebase

Sergey Golitsyn Hacker Noon profile picture
by Sergey Golitsyn @deft.Senior Software Engineer with 7+ YoE building massively scalable systems both from scratch and diving into a codebase
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design by @deft
#ddd
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#domain#domain-driven-design#web-design#design-thinking#software-development#web-development#software-engineering#domain-modeling
Join Hacker Noon loading