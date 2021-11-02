An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design

Domain-Driven Design (DDD) is an approach for creating programs. The model is at the heart of the language spoken by all development team members. A model is distilled knowledge that enables us to convey our way of thinking about a subject. The architecture and model must reflect the natural world and solve problems from the real world. It is crucial to get rid of secondary ideas and keep the model clean and keep it clean. In designing a system based on a subject model, you must: Establish a link between the model and its implementation. Develop an information-intensive model. Distill the model.