AWS Elastic load balance and CORS issues

In one of my projects, I’m getting issues while connecting to AWS load balancers - I have written this post to secure my studies in this regard.
We have an Angular 4 front end hosted on AWS S3 bucket, with an AWS elastic load balancer behind which we have multiple EC2 servers each running a pm2 service behind an nginx proxy.
The REST requests from the front end reaches the server without CORS issues:
The REST requests breaks with the CORS errors from the front end and not reaches the server:
Although we’re not yet successful but these are the stuff (as per @agentspacecake) which we have tried so far:
Based on my studies so far:
Content-Type is not allowed in simple/actual requests
Requests only use the GET or POST HTTP methods. If the POST method is used, then Content-Type can only be one of the following: application/x-www-form-urlencoded, multipart/form-data, or text/plain.
Hope this helps to some extent.