Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
AWS Elastic load balance and CORS issues by@xameeramir

AWS Elastic load balance and CORS issues

April 5th 2018 17,981 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Zameer Ansari HackerNoon profile picture

@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari

image

credit

In one of my projects, I’m getting issues while connecting to AWS load balancers - I have written this post to secure my studies in this regard.

We have an Angular 4 front end hosted on AWS S3 bucket, with an AWS elastic load balancer behind which we have multiple EC2 servers each running a pm2 service behind an nginx proxy.

The REST requests from the front end reaches the server without CORS issues:

  • without the AWS elastic load balancer and directly to the EC2 server

The REST requests breaks with the CORS errors from the front end and not reaches the server:

  • with the AWS elastic load balancer and not directly to the EC2 server

Although we’re not yet successful but these are the stuff (as per @agentspacecake) which we have tried so far:

  1. Allowed CORS in the S3 bucket, example  — done
  2. Allowed CORS in the back end using CORS node module — done
  3. Allowed CORS in the nginx proxy using the CORS headers — done
  4. Allow CORS on the load balancer’s front — not done

Based on my studies so far:

Requests only use the GET or POST HTTP methods. If the POST method is used, then Content-Type can only be one of the following: application/x-www-form-urlencoded, multipart/form-data, or text/plain.

Hope this helps to some extent.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!