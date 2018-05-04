Start Writing
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @xameeramir’s 33 stories for 1 months 12 days 11 hours and 8 minutes
Stories
AWS Elastic load balance and CORS issues
#aws
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
04/05/18
How to configure Heroku on Ubuntu 16.04.3 x64
#technology
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
02/04/18
Angular 4 by examples
#javascript
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
01/06/18
What are the pre-requisites for an ASP.NET website launch
#web-development
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
What is break-even (point?)
#money
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
C# code documentation
#csharp
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
tSetting Up Perfmon for SQL Server Tuning
#sql
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Setting up git on Windows and Ubuntu linux
#git
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Installing node.js on Windows and Ubuntu
#nodejs
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Execution plan in SQL Server
#sql
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Setting up Java on Ubuntu linux and Windows
#java
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
How does the SQL Server Query Optimizer Works
#database
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Getting started with .NET on Ubuntu Linux
#ubuntu
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Installing Mysql on Ubuntu linux
#ubuntu
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Install Visual studio code on Ubuntu linux
#javascript
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
SQL Server Profiler Best Practices and Tuning Advisory
#sql
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
BlitzKrieg SQL Server diagnosis
#database
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Solving ASP.NET MVC project runtime errors on Mono
#ubuntu
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Solving Mysql Mono port issues
#ubuntu
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Building ASP.NET 5 on Ubuntu linux
#web-development
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
The basic concepts of Angular JS
#angularjs
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
What is Silverlight?
#csharp
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
MongoDB for node.js developers jumpstart
#nodejs
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
CRUD operations in MongoDB
#mongodb
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
MongoDB schema design
#programming
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
MongoDB Indexes and Performance
#mongodb
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Working with the examples for Node.js driver
#nodejs
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Implementing ng-file-upload in Angular 2/4/5 app
#angular2
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/25/17
Custom Elements, Shadow DOM & Templates in HTML by Examples
#web-development
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/24/17
Facebook API — The URL couldn’t be validated.
#bots
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/24/17
Setting up node app with SSL on a DigitalOcean droplet
#nodejs
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/24/17
Tools for 360 startup development
#web-development
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
12/24/17
Using Ractive.js and HTML5 Fetch API to consume REST API
#javascript
@xameeramir
Zameer Ansari
03/28/17
