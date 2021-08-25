Search icon
10 Things in Engineering We Don't Spend Enough Time On by Taavi Rehemagi

10 Things in Engineering We Don't Spend Enough Time On

Engineering time is a precious resource. We often have to balance many tasks and often conflicting priorities. In this article, we'll look at ten activities for which allocating more time can be beneficial. Let's learn from the mistakes of others and learn from others, says Dashbird's CEO. Backups & Preventing Accidental Deletions can be helpful to prevent unintentional deletions. Don't rush implementing the first design drafts or the most popular tool, he says. Test various options and decide what works best.
@taavi-rehemagi
Taavi Rehemägi

CEO of Dashbird. 13y experience as a software developer & 5y of building Serverless applications.

