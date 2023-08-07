Search icon
    What Is GitOps And Why Is It (Almost) Useless? Part 1
    What Is GitOps And Why Is It (Almost) Useless? Part 1

    August 7th 2023
    The article discusses GitOps, a concept in infrastructure configuration management, and its challenges. GitOps is touted for consistency, security, and automation benefits. It leverages Git repositories for managing infrastructure and application code. The article explains GitOps principles, Flux architecture, and using Helm with Flux. It highlights how GitOps falls short in managing complex dependencies and maintaining a single source of truth. The next part will cover problems like multiple environments, secrets, security, rollback, and its applicability.
    cloud#devops#kubernetes#gitops#flux#helm
    Andrii Chepik HackerNoon profile picture

    @chep

    Andrii Chepik

