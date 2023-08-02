Search icon
    Switching from Elastic Stack to Grafana: A Cost-Cutting Success Story

    Experienced DevOps engineer shares the story of migrating logging and tracing services from Elastic Stack to Grafana Stack. The team faced challenges with the previous setup due to increasing data volume and resource consumption. They switched to Grafana Loki for logging and Tempo for tracing. Benefits included reduced resource consumption, no need for licenses, simplified customization, and unified monitoring. Challenges included ensuring performance, optimizing caching, and achieving desired speeds. Overall, the migration led to significant cost reduction and better system organization, though ongoing improvements are ongoing.
