Building a CI Pipeline with Databricks dbx Tool and GitLab
Too Long; Didn't Readdiscover how to implement a robust CI/CD pipeline using Databricks DBX and GitLab. Tailored for data engineering and science, this guide unravels CI/CD fundamentals, Databricks integration, and the pivotal role of Databricks CLI Extension (DBX). The hands-on example showcases the seamless deployment of a Databricks workflow, automating data manipulation, analysis, and testing. As we bridge CI/CD principles with Databricks workflows, you'll gain practical insights into enhancing data project efficiency and reliability. This blog serves as a comprehensive resource for those seeking to optimize their data processing workflows through the integration of cutting-edge CI/CD practices with Databricks capabilities.