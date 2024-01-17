Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Building a CI Pipeline with Databricks dbx Tool and GitLabby@neshom

    Building a CI Pipeline with Databricks dbx Tool and GitLab

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    discover how to implement a robust CI/CD pipeline using Databricks DBX and GitLab. Tailored for data engineering and science, this guide unravels CI/CD fundamentals, Databricks integration, and the pivotal role of Databricks CLI Extension (DBX). The hands-on example showcases the seamless deployment of a Databricks workflow, automating data manipulation, analysis, and testing. As we bridge CI/CD principles with Databricks workflows, you'll gain practical insights into enhancing data project efficiency and reliability. This blog serves as a comprehensive resource for those seeking to optimize their data processing workflows through the integration of cutting-edge CI/CD practices with Databricks capabilities.
    featured image - Building a CI Pipeline with Databricks dbx Tool and GitLab
    data-science #databricks #mlops #ci-cd-pipelines
    Mohsen HackerNoon profile picture

    @neshom

    Mohsen

    tech, culture, economy and collective work

    Receive Stories from @neshom

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    From Code to Content: Max, Hacker Noon's Frontend Innovator
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by smakss #meet-the-writer
    Article Thumbnail
    Road to Growth: How Web3 Brands Seize Trending Traffic
    Published at Dec 21, 2023 by 0xkiveiru #web3-community
    Article Thumbnail
    Crack Long-Form Blogs: Complete Guide & Experts' Insights
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by masroorahmad #content-writing
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!