Go: The Complete Guide to Profiling Your Code

Yet Another Software Engineer
Go is a programming language often used for applications in which performance matters. Optimizing your code based on assumptions is not a best practice of course. You need to have insights about your code performance and bottlenecks to be able to optimize it efficiently.
Profiler is a dynamic performance analysis tool that provides critical
execution insights in various dimensions which enable resolving
performance issues, locating memory leaks, thread contention and more.
Go comes with built-in support for profiling!
Go has several built in profiles:
There are a few ways to create a profile.
Support for profiling built into the standard testing package. As an example, the following command runs all benchmarks and writes CPU and memory profile to
and
cpu.prof
:
mem.prof
go test -cpuprofile cpu.prof -memprofile mem.prof -bench .
If you need to have a live profile in a long-running service, package
is your ultimate solution. Solely import the package in your code and you are good to go:
net/http/pprof
import _ "net/http/pprof"
The initialization of this package is the reason you need to import it solely.
func init() {
http.HandleFunc("/debug/pprof/", Index)
http.HandleFunc("/debug/pprof/cmdline", Cmdline)
http.HandleFunc("/debug/pprof/profile", Profile)
http.HandleFunc("/debug/pprof/symbol", Symbol)
http.HandleFunc("/debug/pprof/trace", Trace)
}
As you can see the package initialization registers handlers for the given URL in
. These handlers write the profile into a
DefaultServeMux
which you can download. Now the only thing you need to do is running a HTTP server with a
http.ResponseWriter
handler:
nil
func init() {
go func() {
http.ListenAndServe(":1234", nil)
}()
}
Note that if you already run your http server with
, you don’t need to run another server and profiles are available on your server.
DefaultServeMux
Now, you can download live profile data from the
URL.
/debug/pprof/
Using
, You can also profile directly within the code. For example you can start a CPU profile using
runtime/pprof
and then stop it by
pprof.StartCPUProfile(io.Writer)
. Now you have the CPU profile written to the given
pprof.StopCPUProfile()
.
io.Writer
But wait, there is an easier option. Dave Cheney has developed a package named
which can make profiling easy as pie. First you have to get the package using following command (or using Go modules):
profile
go get github.com/pkg/profile
Then you can use it like this:
func main() {
defer profile.Start(profile.ProfilePath(".")).Stop()
// do something
}
Above code will write CPU profile into
in working directory. The default has been set to CPU profiling but you can pass options to
cpu.pprof
to be able to get other profiles as well.
profile.Start()
// CPUProfile enables cpu profiling. Note: Default is CPU
defer profile.Start(profile.CPUProfile).Stop()
// GoroutineProfile enables goroutine profiling.
// It returns all Goroutines alive when defer occurs.
defer profile.Start(profile.GoroutineProfile).Stop()
// BlockProfile enables block (contention) profiling.
defer profile.Start(profile.BlockProfile).Stop()
// ThreadcreationProfile enables thread creation profiling.
defer profile.Start(profile.ThreadcreationProfile).Stop()
// MemProfileHeap changes which type of memory profiling to
// profile the heap.
defer profile.Start(profile.MemProfileHeap).Stop()
// MemProfileAllocs changes which type of memory to profile
// allocations.
defer profile.Start(profile.MemProfileAllocs).Stop()
// MutexProfile enables mutex profiling.
defer profile.Start(profile.MutexProfile).Stop()
So we have collected the profile data, what now?
pprof is a tool for visualization and analysis of profiling data. It reads a collection of profiling samples in
format and generates reports to visualize and help analyze the data. It can generate both text and graphical reports.
profile.proto
All of the ways that mentioned above are using
under the hood and this package writes runtime profiling data in the format expected by the pprof visualization tool.
runtime/pprof
For a better understanding, I’ve written the below code to profile. It is a simple HTTP server which handles requests on
URL. Every request comes in, the
/log
function will declare a
logHandler
and create a child Goroutine at line 16. The child will decode the given JSON log within the
chan int
and if it was successful it does a time consuming (~400 millisecond) write and then sends
Request.Body
to
http.StatusOK
. Meanwhile the
ch
function blocks on select statement (line 27) until either when the child sends the result to
logHandler
(line 24) or when a timeout happens (line 30).
ch
import (
"encoding/json"
"math/rand"
"net/http"
_ "net/http/pprof"
"time"
)
func main() {
http.HandleFunc("/log", logHandler)
http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil)
}
func logHandler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
ch := make(chan int)
go func() {
obj := make(map[string]float64)
if err := json.NewDecoder(r.Body).Decode(&obj); err != nil {
ch <- http.StatusBadRequest
return
}
// simulation of a time consuming process like writing logs into db
time.Sleep(time.Duration(rand.Intn(400)) * time.Millisecond)
ch <- http.StatusOK
}()
select {
case status := <-ch:
w.WriteHeader(status)
case <-time.After(200 * time.Millisecond):
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusRequestTimeout)
}
}
I’ve compiled and run the code and have sent some loads to it using hey. Here is the output:
Summary:
Total: 0.8292 secs
Slowest: 0.2248 secs
Fastest: 0.0039 secs
Average: 0.1574 secs
Requests/sec: 241.1882Latency
distribution:
10% in 0.0409 secs
25% in 0.1143 secs
50% in 0.2007 secs
75% in 0.2013 secs
90% in 0.2093 secs
95% in 0.2187 secs
99% in 0.2245 secsStatus code
distribution:
[200] 87 responses
[408] 113 responses
After writing, running, and sending load to our service, it is time to run the pprof tool on the profile of the service to see which functions were the most consuming ones during the load.
You can use
command or install pprof to use it directly.
go tool pprof
go get -u github.com/google/pprof
Now let’s run pprof on allocated objects using the following command:
pprof -alloc_objects http://:8080/debug/pprof/allocs
This will open a simple interactive shell that takes pprof commands to generate reports.
Now enter the command
, the output will be the top memory consumers.
top
As you can see in the output, 11 nodes has been dropped (line 3). A node is an object entry and dropping a node can help to reduce the noise, but sometimes it may hide the root cause of the issue.
Adding the
flag or assigning it directly inside the attractive shell will include all data of the profile in the result.
-nodefraction=0
In the above output, you can see two columns,
and
flat
. Flat means only by this function, while cum (cumulative) means by this function and functions called down the stack. For better understanding, let’s assume the following function, the flat time of function
cum
is 4s and the cum is 11s.
A
func A() {
B() // takes 1s
DO STH DIRECTLY // takes 4s
C() // takes 6s
}
An important note to consider is that the difference between the allocations and heap profile is the way the pprof tool reads them at start time. Allocations profile will start pprof in a mode which displays the total number of allocated objects since the program began which includes garbage collected ones as well, but heap profile will start in a mode that displays number of live allocated objects which does not include garbage collected bytes.
That means in the pprof tool you can change the mode regardless of the
profile type (heap or allocations). It can be done using the following values. You can either set them as a pprof flag or assign them to
inside the pprof interactive shell:
sample_index
: amount of memory allocated and not released yet (heap)
inuse_space
: amount of objects allocated and not released yet (heap)
inuse_objects
: total amount of memory allocated (regardless of released)
alloc_space
: total amount of objects allocated (regardless of released)
alloc_objects
You can generate a graph of your profile in an SVG format, and open it
with a web browser. The following command will request for a 5s CPU
profile and will launch a browser with an SVG file.
pprof -web http://:8080/debug/pprof/profile?seconds=5
One of the useful pprof features is the web interface. If the
flag is specified, pprof starts a web server at the specified host:por that provides an interactive web-based interface to pprof.
-http
pprof -http :8080 http://:8080/debug/pprof/goroutine
The preceding command should automatically open your web browser at the right page; if not, you can manually visit the specified port in your web browser.
As you can see in the Goroutine profile, 115 Goroutines are alive which is not normal for idle service. It should be a Goroutine leak. So let’s check Goroutines status using the grmon tool. grmon is a command line monitoring for Goroutines. Let’s install it and run it on host that is serving the profile data:
go get -u github.com/bcicen/grmon
grmon -host :8080
The output is:
It seems the
function blocks on a
logHandler
action. After reviewing the code I found the bug. It has occurred due to sending into an unguaranteed channel. I’ve fixed that by turn the
chan send
to a buffered one channel (line 15). It was the very same mistake that I have mentioned this post.
ch
Although stack traces generated by profilers are often intelligible, it is sometimes necessary to understand how profilers work under the hood to get even more details from the generated profiles.
CPU Profiler
The Go CPU profiler uses a
signal to record code execution statistics. Once the signal got registered, it will deliver every specified time interval. This timer unlike typical timers will increment when the CPU is executing the process. The signal will interrupt code execution and make it possible to see which code was interrupted.
SIGPROF
When the
function is called, the
pprof.StartCPUProfile
signal handler will be registered to call every 10 milliseconds interval by default (100 Hz). On Unix, it uses a setitimer(2) syscall to set the signal timer.
SIGPROF
On every invocation signal, the handler will trace back the execution by unwinding it from the current PC value. This will generate a stack trace and increment its hit count. The whole process will result in a list of stack traces grouped by the number of times each stack trace is seen.
After the profiler is stopped, the stack traces will be converted to pprof-supported stack frames with source file names, line numbers and function names.
Memory Profiler
The memory profiler samples heap allocations. It will show function calls allocations. Recording all allocation and unwinding thestack trace would be expensive, therefore a sampling technique is used.
The sampling process relies on a pseudo random number generator based on exponential distribution to sample only a fraction of allocations. The generated numbers define the distance between samples in terms of allocated memory size. This means that only allocations that cross the next random sampling point will be sampled.
The sampling rate defines the mean of exponential distribution . The default value is 512 KB which is specified by the
. That means to tune the size of the fraction to be sampled, you have to change
runtime.MemProfileRate
value. Setting the value to 1, will include every allocated block in the profile. Obviously this will slow down your application.
runtime.MemProfileRate
Stack traces with corresponding sampled allocations information is available any time, since the memory allocation profiler is always active. Setting the
to 0, will turn off the memory sampling entirely.
runtime.MemProfileRate
Once the stack traces got ready, those will be converted to pprof-supported stack frames.
Also published here.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.