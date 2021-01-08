Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logo21 Best Developer Portfolio Examples by@madzadev

21 Best Developer Portfolio Examples

January 8th 2021 526 reads
Author profile picture

@madzadevMadza

Software Developer and Technical Writer

The internet is full of portfolios, and getting an employer’s attention in today's marketplace can be quite a challenge.

Here I have compiled a nice list of 21 awesome DEV portfolios to inspire you to build or upgrade yours. Enjoy!

1 - Sean Halpin

2 - Marc Thomas

3 - Hype4

4 - Koombea

5 - Daniel Korpai

6 - Robby Leonardi

7 - Bruno Simon

8 - Rafael Caferati

9 - Brittany Chiang

10 - Joe Rutland

11 - Jacek Jeznach

12 - Kuon Yagi

13 - Moonfarmer

14 - Titus Klein

15 - Jenny Johannesson

16 - Riccardo Zanutta

17 - J&P MEDIA LABS

18 - Animal

19 - Yul Moreau

20 - Resn

21 - Active Theory

I hope you enjoyed the read!

Feel free to follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, Hashnode and DEV!

Contact me via hi@madza.dev for more.

Previously published at https://blog.madza.dev/21-awesome-dev-portfolios-for-your-inspiration

Related

9 Award-Winning Websites With Stunning Creativity

5 reactions
#web-development
Author profile picture
1min
01/18/21

A Quick Guide to Handling Express.js Errors in Your Application

7 reactions
#expressjs
Author profile picture

@dhruv479Dhruv Bansal

03/17/21

Tags

#web-development#careers#inspiration#css#portfolio#html#javascript#design
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.