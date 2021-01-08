21 Best Developer Portfolio Examples

526 reads

@ madzadev Madza Software Developer and Technical Writer

The internet is full of portfolios, and getting an employer’s attention in today's marketplace can be quite a challenge.

Here I have compiled a nice list of 21 awesome DEV portfolios to inspire you to build or upgrade yours. Enjoy!

1 - Sean Halpin

2 - Marc Thomas

3 - Hype4

4 - Koombea

5 - Daniel Korpai

6 - Robby Leonardi

7 - Bruno Simon

8 - Rafael Caferati

9 - Brittany Chiang

10 - Joe Rutland

11 - Jacek Jeznach

12 - Kuon Yagi

13 - Moonfarmer

14 - Titus Klein

15 - Jenny Johannesson

16 - Riccardo Zanutta

17 - J&P MEDIA LABS

18 - Animal

19 - Yul Moreau

20 - Resn

21 - Active Theory

I hope you enjoyed the read!

Feel free to follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, Hashnode and DEV!

Contact me via hi@madza.dev for more.

Previously published at https://blog.madza.dev/21-awesome-dev-portfolios-for-your-inspiration

Share this story @ madzadev Madza Read my stories Software Developer and Technical Writer

Tags