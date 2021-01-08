21 Best Developer Portfolio Examples

Software Developer and Technical Writer
The internet is full of portfolios, and getting an employer’s attention in today's marketplace can be quite a challenge.
Here I have compiled a nice list of 21 awesome DEV portfolios to inspire you to build or upgrade yours. Enjoy!
1 - Sean Halpin
2 - Marc Thomas
3 - Hype4
4 - Koombea
5 - Daniel Korpai
6 - Robby Leonardi
7 - Bruno Simon
8 - Rafael Caferati
9 - Brittany Chiang
10 - Joe Rutland
11 - Jacek Jeznach
12 - Kuon Yagi
13 - Moonfarmer
14 - Titus Klein
15 - Jenny Johannesson
16 - Riccardo Zanutta
17 - J&P MEDIA LABS
18 - Animal
19 - Yul Moreau
20 - Resn
21 - Active Theory
I hope you enjoyed the read!
Previously published at https://blog.madza.dev/21-awesome-dev-portfolios-for-your-inspiration
