The 16 Best AWS Blogs and Websites

6,800 reads



These are the Best AWS Blogs from thousands of AWS blogs on the

web using search and social metrics. Subscribe to these websites because

they are actively working to educate, inspire, and empower their

readers with frequent updates and high-quality information.

AWS Blogs

About Blog: Amazon Web Services offers reliable, scalable, and inexpensive cloud computing services. Follow this blog to get the latest news and information on AWS.

Frequency: about 3 posts per week.

Since: Nov 2004

About Blog: The AWS Cloud platform expands daily. Learn about announcements, launches, news, innovation and more from Amazon Web Services.

Frequency: about 21 posts per week.

Since: Oct 2004

About Blog: Whizlabs is the pioneer among the online certification training providers over the world. Follow this blog for AWS certifications’ preparation guides, resources, latest updates, technical topics, up-to-date study & practice material, and get connected with the experts.

Frequency: about 1 post per week.

About Blog: N2W Software is CPM (Cloud Protection Manager), enterprise-class EC2 Backup and Disaster Recovery software. Follow this blog which is a complete guide to EC2 AWS Disaster Recovery solutions.

Frequency: about 2 posts per week.

Since: Jan 2013

About Blog: Follow this blog to get how-to, tips, tricks and more hands-on advice for working with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Frequency: about 1 post per week.

Since: Aug 2014

About Blog: Follow this blog to know to build a highly availabe, scalable and cost efficient cloud infrastructure based on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Frequency: about 3 posts per month.

Since: May 2015

About Blog: News, articles and tools covering Amazon Web Services (AWS), including S3, EC2, SQS, RDS, DynamoDB, IAM, CloudFormation, Route 53, CloudFront, Lambda, VPC, Cloudwatch, Glacier and more from the Reddit community.

Frequency: about 168 posts per week.

About Blog: Cloud Guru is a sourced collection of cloud computing and serverless articles. Follow this blog to get articles on AWS cloud.

Frequency: about 2 posts per month.

Since: Oct 2015

About Blog: Metricly is a SaaS-based adaptive monitoring solution that helps organizations monitor cloud services, applications, infrastructure, and public cloud costs.

Frequency: about 2 posts per month.

About Blog: Trek10 designs, builds and supports cutting-edge solutions for clients using the absolute best tools and AWS platform services. Their superpower is building serverless applications on AWS and enabling enterprises to realize the benefits of adopting serverless technologies. They are fully staffed by AWS Certified Solutions rock stars. Follow this blog to get resources and articles on AWS.

Frequency: about 2 posts per month.

About Blog: Jayendra Patil is AWS Certified Solution Architect Professional. He has hands on experience on Technical & Solution Architect. He has been working on Java, Web, Big Data and Cloud technologies for over 13 years. Follow this blog to get in depth knowledge on AWS Certification.

Frequency: about 1 post per month.

About Blog: Alestic.com is a technical blog published by Eric Hammond. It covers personal experience and thoughts about Amazon AWS.

Frequency: about 1 post per month.

Since: Nov 2007

About Blog: CloudThat is the first company in India to provide Cloud Training and Consulting services for mid market & enterprise clients around the world. Follow this blog to get the best resource on AWS.

Frequency: about 1 post per month.

Since: Feb 2013

About Blog: Onica is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner providing migration and managed services helping companies succeed on the AWS cloud. Learn from our AWS certified experts by reading our technical, education, how-to AWS blog.

Frequency: about 1 post per week.

Since: Sep 2014

About Blog: Stelligent, is a technology services company that provides DevOps automation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Follow this blog to know more about DevOps automation in the Amazon Web Services.

Frequency: about 2 posts per month.

Since: Jul 2009

About Blog: This site is for AWS Users . Its basically a community for New and Experience AWS People to help each other . Its a forum for helping AWS Cloud people so please keep it Clean and don’t repeat the questions and answers.

Frequency about 15 posts per week.

One more blog to learn AWS AI and machine learning

About Blog: AI and machine learning are transforming the way businesses operate. We take a look at some of the key products in the AWS AI and machine learning stack.

Visit: https://www.jeffersonfrank.com/aws-blog/



