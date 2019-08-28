10 Reasons Why you Should Learn Artificial Intelligence

Introduction

Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized the way people think,

learn, and work in various fields, from finance to healthcare and mobile

apps. What’s more interesting is that AI plays more role in our daily

lives than we can imagine. From Siri and Ok Google to various virtual

player games and social media apps, AI is everywhere. It sure is the

most happening topic in every business right now. It is the most wanted

and exciting career domain right now in the market. Let us know what

Artificial Intelligence is.

What is Artificial Intelligence?



Artificial Intelligence uses intelligent machines built in a way that they react like humans. The primary process involved in making these smart machines is to carry out decision making, which analysis and uses data available in an enterprise. It is similar to the human mind absorbing and synthesizing information and providing with the required decision.

1. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry:

We are now in a digital age where everything could be implemented

with the help of technology and Internet. Nowadays we get to see that a

doctor can monitor and diagnose a patient from a remote location. This

has reduced the necessity of being in person. Image the same way where

the patient’s health condition is checked against predefined medications

and algorithms prescribing a solution to the doctor. This would be a

great success in the entire Healthcare industry. The current healthcare

industry is completely dependant on the doctor’s sole knowledge and no

supporting decision-making system is available to advise the treatments

or the medication. It is completely coming up from the Doctor’s

experience and decision.

Imagine a condition where all the patient vitals and health records are pre-analyzed and a personalized treatment plan is produced for the doctor to review will change the entire treatment process.

2. Artificial Intelligence in responding to your emails:

If you have been using Gmail’s latest mobile application then

responding to your emails would have been really easy and also exciting.

So based on your email content, a predefined answer are already

pre-populated as tags for you while responding back to the email. The

latest version of Gmail mobile application has drastically reduced the

turnaround time in terms of responding an email back. So the mobile

applications are evaluating the emails now and giving us appropriate

suggestions while writing back to the sender. Well, the possibilities

are limitless and more importantly endless. So we got to wait for the

future and see how it is going to affect the human interventions. The

above list is a general observation of how Artificial Intelligence is

already taking up its baby steps and improving the current processes.

Well, the limitations are endless and one needs to understand to what

extent it can be helpful. Involving and rebuilding the process by

implementing Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning will be

definitely the future and it makes sense to build the skill in this

arena. A lot of possibilities are available where the implementations

are not specific to an industry but this can be generalized.

3. Artificial Intelligence In Mobile World:

The smartphone nowadays is not only considered as a communication

device anymore it can be called as your digital wallet and much more

than that, even we can classify them as your personal assistants. Well,

speaking about personal assistants, it is worth mentioning about “Siri”.

It is one of the best examples of proper utilization of Artificial

Intelligence and Machine learning. So based on your habits and interests

“Siri” will be able to answer all your questions and provide valuable

suggestions. This is already happening and this is the start of next

wave of technology utilization. We have seen days where mobile devices

didn’t have touchscreens and now we are in a digital age where the

majority of the devices are touch screens. The next age of mobiles will

be working on the voice commands which is nothing but “Siri”. This

change will be huge and it will completely change the way people are

using their mobile phones at the moment.

4. Artificial Intelligence in Smart Home Devices:



from time to time. Wondering whether this is possible or not? Well, it

is definitely possible. In past few years, we have seen a lot of smart

devices coming up in the market which works in line with our

preferences. So basically based on your preferred patterns, the lighting

in the house and temperature of the refrigerator and other household

devices can definitely be monitored and eventually project optimum

utilization settings as well. All of this is happening because of

Based on your preferences what if your home environment is changed from time to time. Wondering whether this is possible or not? Well, it is definitely possible. In past few years, we have seen a lot of smart devices coming up in the market which works in line with our preferences. So basically based on your preferred patterns, the lighting in the house and temperature of the refrigerator and other household devices can definitely be monitored and eventually project optimum utilization settings as well. All of this is happening because of underlying machine learning and Artificial Intelligence built into these devices.

5. Artificial Intelligence in Automobile Industry:

If you are updated with the latest technology happenings then you

wouldn’t have missed this at all. The concept of self-driving cars and

autopilot features are in the news lately and big players like “Google”

and “Tesla” are already in this arena. Have you ever imagined that you

will be traveling in a car which doesn’t need a driver to take you from

point A to point B. Well, this is not at all a dream anymore, a lot of

test runs have gone through were the concept cars going to hit the road

soon. This is definitely going to be the future in the automobile

industry. A lot more research and development needs to happen within

this area as we have to consider the safety and security aspect of the

passengers. Well, we have to just wait and watch what is going to

happen.

6. Artificial Intelligence in Music and Movie Recommendation services:

Who doesn’t like watching movies and listening to music right?

What if your next song or movie is recommended to you by a system based on your interests and browsing history? This would be pretty cool

right!!! Well, they are already few mobile applications that understand your

choice of music and movies and recommend the same genre as a suggestion. This has been a massive success in terms of sales and promotions of various brands because the target market is available for the brands. The ads that you have seen on your browsers are also based on your previous activities. All of your activities are analyzed and a chain of

recommendations are provided. With the help of the recommendations, it

will definitely help the individuals to explore new options.

7. Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry:

This is going to be a huge game changer for all the retail companies

because if they understand the purchase pattern and the requirements of

their customers, they will definitely have to tailor their process to be

the market leader. The Artificial Intelligence concept comes into the

picture when the buying patterns are analyzed and understands the needs

of the customer. The retail industry can gain huge profits by properly

analyzing the customer needs vs buying the pattern and based on the

consumption if the system could suggest:

Relevant coupons

Promote discounted offerings

Targeted marketing

Stocking the warehouses etc.All of these subprocesses with definitely be improved and to be honest it will help the customer a lot. As of now, we are going towards a clash where the businesses are legally obligated that they are invading an individual privacy by closely evaluating their buying pattern and the products that they buy.

In certain parts of the world, Amazon has started an offer called “Pantry” where they can select few products as essentials and they are automatically delivered to you on a periodic basis. Well, this is a perfect example for introducing the Artificial

Intelligence into the process where a better operational and stocking

activities are carried out.

8. Artificial Intelligence in Security Surveillance:

Safety and security are the important aspects and the basic needs of

an individual or for an organization. The surveillance setup, i.e.

security cameras monitoring important areas of the business is

definitely a better idea. But watching too many screens for a very long

time will be a boring job and ultimately we lose the option of attending

the emergencies when there is a need.

So what if there are predefined algorithms that are fed into the security cameras and make them more powerful. Based on the surveillance and the activities the system would be able to analyze and let us know whether the situation is actually a threat or not.

If it is a threat then it would immediately alert the human security officials associated with the business. If this sort of technology advancements are available right now then it would have made a positive impact on the security of the individuals and operationally the situation will be handled more efficiently.

9. Artificial Intelligence in Fraud Detection:

The fraud detection activity monitoring systems are actually a boom

to the human kind where their money is protected by evaluating the

transactions that they make. Have you ever received an email or a text

message from your bank confirming the recent transaction activity was

actually made by you or was it someone else who got hold of your card.

Well, most of this transaction monitoring is carried out by the fraud

detection team which is powered by AI.

The transaction patterns of the individual, the usual withdrawal amount from the ATM and the frequency of the account logins. All of this data is stored and analyzed for suspicious activity.

For example: if you have never used your ATM card for years and all of a sudden you have started withdrawing money from your card then this would be definitely flagged as a fraud alert by the system. So the AI algorithms are developed by considering different scenarios and situations which will ultimately alert the users to be cautious about their belongings. The same technique can be expanded and further used in other industries as well.

10. Artificial Intelligence in Online Customer Support

Nowadays every business has a website for sure because it has been a

need vs a luxury. With the rapid use of smartphones and internet, it has

been evident that most of the customers are tending to get information

via online interactions rather than phone interactions.

So most of the websites have an online chat system which responds to your queries. Do you think that a real human is responding back to your queries all the time? Well, not all the time. To make sure the business is live and active 24/7 days businesses are opting for automated bots which actually does the same job as of a human. The responses are based on the content available on the website and the same is fed back to the customer based on his or her request.

Well, this process is gaining more and more acceptance and the underlying logic is also going through a makeover where it can accommodate more requests and provide more accurate information. All of this is happening because of the rapid development of Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Rising Opportunities

Indeed reports that the number of AI-related job opportunities

outranked the number of searches for AI engineer jobs. With increasing

opportunities and using Artificial Intelligence in each sphere of life,

the learning of this technology is more beneficial than we all think.

Some Resources to learn Artificial Intelligence





