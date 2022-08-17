Start Writing
Notifications
see more
Start Writing
< Back to Coins
Chain
#XCN
+ Subscribe to Chain news
All
+
/
-
% changes are for a 24 hour window
Price
$0.08
-3.77%
Market Cap
$1,794,762,639
-3.84%
Trading Volume
11,930,238.219
-44.02
Circulating Supply
21,472,783,8890
Chain (#XCN) Stories Around the Web
“The Voice of Crypto” FullyVoxxed Continues to Push Boundaries in the Blockchain Space
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
Daily Herald
World Bank's IFC backs blockchain project for trading carbon offsets
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
Fox Business
Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
TheStreet.com
In Crypto, Base Layer Security Isn’t Enough
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
CoinDesk
AAX ranked among top crypto exchanges by CoinGecko and CryptoCompare
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
financefeeds
Cryptocurrency VeChain Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
Benzinga.com
Crypto bandits swipe nearly $2B as hacks surge 60% in 2022: report
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
New York Post
Solana vs Ethereum: Which Blockchain Is Better?
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
technofaq.org
Talk Web3 to Me: A Glossary of Terms
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
Yahoo
Cryptocurrency Investors: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now?
Published at Aug 17, 2022 by
The Motley Fool on MSN.com
Stories via Bing News