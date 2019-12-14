10 Free Ways to Promote Your Amazon Products

All products need marketing, especially a new one. Without marketing or promoting new products are unable to gain public attention. There are many cases where a product has no fault and it is perfectly fit for customers, but fails due to poor product promotion. It is easy to launch a product in front of the customers, but remains a challenge to get these products in front of the right people.

Now I will show you how to promote Amazon products within amazon and external websites. I have divided it in two parts. They are-

Promote products outside amazon

Promote products within amazon

Here I give you some easy ways to help you figure out how to promote products when you’re a new seller or looking to boost your reviews and ratings.

Promote Amazon products outside Amazon :

Some techniques to promote your products outside the Amazon are given below:

1. Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is known as tactics for promoting products by using programs like Amazon Launchpad and this collaborates with crowdfunding to solve the sales and delivery problems. If you are aiming to gain attention for your product before launching to amazon you can personally promote your products on crowdfunding. It will also help you to grow potential customer.

2. Email marketing

Most of the customers prefer email over all types of communication module because it is safe and very personal. But your subscribers amount can decrease if they become frustrated when they receive an email in which they are not interested. Email marketing is one of the cheapest ways to promote a product when you’re communicating with the right customers. So, choose your subscriberss wisely to promote your product by sending links to their mails.

3. Offer coupons

If you have a large list of subscribers on social media, then you can easily distribute coupons to them. Offering coupons to customers or subscribers will create a good communication with you because people enjoy discounted items. After that you can continuously contact them and target them for sales.

4. Work with influencers

It is not easy to promote products without an audience. So, if you want to promote your products then tap into those who have much larger audience than yours. You can easily find influencers who will promote your product for you. YouTube and Famebit is a great site to assist you. Reviews from influencers will improve your reach and social proof with your target customer.

5. Promote on Social Networking Site platforms

One of the easiest to promote your product is social media or social networking services like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Shufflehex Products , Flipboard, Mix. You can build your audience there to purchase your products and also can ask for reviews. Positive reviews help to get more customers to sell the products while negative reviews will down you. Promoting on social media can increase your sales and you can also ask social media influencers to promote for you in discounts or in exchange for free products.

6. Affiliate marketing

Affiliate programs are one of the great ways to promote your product. It helps you to get as many affiliates as soon as possible to promote your product which can also help you to boost your sales. It is a new way of marketing so you can try this as a starting point of your starting marketing needs.

Promote Amazon products within Amazon :

Here I will give you several ways to promote your Amazon products within Amazon sites. They are:

7. Lightning deals

It is a limited time offers that people put on their products. The best factor about this deal is that there’s a dedicated page on Amazon for them where they will be listed as long as the minimum discount rate is 30% than the original price of your product. This type of deals can attract people to get their desired products at a low price and can boost your sale.

8. Discounts

Customers like to buy products less than the original price usually. If customers get discounts on their desired products, they would like to buy more than one and they will share this with others. If this happens you will make more sales and your Amazon rankings will improve and again, it will help you in the long run. Discounts are also known as basic ways to promote products easily.

9. Shipping

It is harassing for customers to pay for shipping and they don’t like this. You can offer full free shipping to the customers to promote your products easily and again, you can offer free shipping when the customers spend a certain amount on your product to get it.

10. Offers

People like offers. So, this can be a great way to promote your products. Offers like “Buy 1 and get 1” can be a good way to promote your other products and you will get review for both the products. This can boost your sale and make your products popular for free.

We can say your product can be good, but it cannot promote itself to the right customers and word of mouth isn’t always enough. So, if you want to boost your sale and increase your business, you will need to promote your product to the market. You can use all the channels and ways available to you. If you use above tips, I will ensure that your product will get the maximum amount of the exposure without any cost and you can also save your marketing budget.

