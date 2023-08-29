Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Closer Look at the Top 3 Embedded Databases: SQLite, RocksDB, and DuckDBby@olontsev
    2,280 reads

    A Closer Look at the Top 3 Embedded Databases: SQLite, RocksDB, and DuckDB

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article delves into SQLite, RocksDB, and DuckDB, highlighting their histories and key features. Discover why these embedded databases are pivotal in today's tech landscape.
    featured image - A Closer Look at the Top 3 Embedded Databases: SQLite, RocksDB, and DuckDB
    programming #programming #duckdb #sqlite #rocksdb
    Sergey Olontsev HackerNoon profile picture

    @olontsev

    Sergey Olontsev

    A seasoned software engineer with extensive experience in building complex distributed data-intensive backend services.

    Receive Stories from @olontsev

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Sergey Olontsev HackerNoon profile picture
    by Sergey Olontsev @olontsev.A seasoned software engineer with extensive experience in building complex distributed data-intensive backend services.
    Read my stories
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    MySQL Loose Scan Optimization: A Comparative Performance Evaluation Against PostgreSQL and MSSQL
    Published at Jul 11, 2023 by olontsev #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadows of Doubt: A Guide to Investigating Crime Scenes and Solving Murder Cases
    Published at Sep 28, 2023 by lonewolf4719 #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build a Stress-Free IT Career
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gmakarov #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Become a Productivity Beast With These 16 Killer Work-Flow Tools
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Implementing Strategy Pattern with .NET 8
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by vdolzhenko #c-sharp
    Article Thumbnail
    1 Stories To Learn About Weekly Sponsor
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by learn #weekly-sponsor
    Article Thumbnail
    Virus.DOS.Kuku: Recreating MS-DOS Malware in Python.
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by matejsmycka #malware
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!