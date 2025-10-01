SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, October 1st, 2025/Chainwire/--SimpleFX has brought back its First Deposit Bonus, designed to reward traders as soon as they fund their account for the first time. Within minutes, new deposits receive additional capital — giving traders a head start to explore markets on the regulated, crypto-friendly SimpleFX platform. SimpleFX SimpleFX Key Highlights Promotion period: September 24 – October 24, 2025\nInstant rewards credited within minutes of deposit confirmation\nTiered bonus thresholds — higher deposits unlock bigger rewards\nGlobal access to 1,000+ assets with full regulatory oversight Promotion period: September 24 – October 24, 2025 Instant rewards credited within minutes of deposit confirmation Tiered bonus thresholds — higher deposits unlock bigger rewards Global access to 1,000+ assets with full regulatory oversight First Deposit Bonus Details The First Deposit Bonus (FDB) helps traders strengthen their initial trading position. Once a client makes their first deposit, the platform automatically credits a bonus amount within minutes. This additional balance can be used across different markets and trading strategies from the very start. Eligibility New Clients: Eligible upon their first-ever deposit.\nExisting Clients: Eligible by opening an additional account in a different base currency, such as moving from USD to BTC. New Clients: Eligible upon their first-ever deposit. Existing Clients: Eligible by opening an additional account in a different base currency, such as moving from USD to BTC. Multiple Account Options SimpleFX supports accounts in both fiat currencies (USD, EUR) and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, and more). This flexibility allows traders to diversify across currencies, adapt to changing markets, and apply the First Deposit Bonus to multiple account setups. Bonus Caps Platform Advantages Crypto-Friendly: Deposits and withdrawals available via cryptocurrencies, plus staking opportunities.\nWide Asset Selection: More than 1,000 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, CFD stocks, indices, metals, and commodities.\nRegulated and Secure: Authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP). Crypto-Friendly: Deposits and withdrawals available via cryptocurrencies, plus staking opportunities. Wide Asset Selection: More than 1,000 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, CFD stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Regulated and Secure: Authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP). About SimpleFX Founded in 2014, SimpleFX is an international online trading platform that offers access to global financial markets through an intuitive and crypto-friendly interface. SimpleFX SimpleFX The company provides traders with a wide range of instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on stocks, indices, and commodities. With a strong focus on transparency, regulation, and client fund protection, SimpleFX serves a diverse community of traders worldwide. Contact Support support@simplefx.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program