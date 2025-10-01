TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households

Miami, Florida, October 1st, 2025/Chainwire/--TokenFi, the real-world asset tokenization platform, is going primetime. In a major visibility push, TokenFi has signed a comprehensive media partnership with New to The Street, a leading multi-platform financial media brand. The three-month campaign will spotlight TokenFi’s mission to revolutionize tokenization and simplify asset launches, making tokenization accessible to everyone without requiring coding expertise. TokenFi TokenFi The media rollout includes biographical interview segments airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, commercial placements during business hours, high-frequency digital billboard displays in Times Square, and live investor events. What’s in the Campaign? TokenFi leadership will appear in two in-depth TV interviews each month, airing as sponsored content across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching over 219 million U.S. households. TokenFi ads will light up the iconic Reuters 42nd Street Billboard 20 times per hour, four weeks a month. The campaign will highlight TokenFi’s unique platform for launching and tokenizing assets seamlessly, appealing to institutions and retail alike. Over 100+ thirty-second commercials will run monthly across major financial networks like CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, with another 50 ads on Bloomberg kicking off in month two. Three press releases per month, NYSE interview recaps, and targeted pitches to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates will amplify TokenFi’s reach beyond crypto circles. All content will be distributed across New to The Street’s 3.4 million YouTube subscribers and social platforms. TokenFi will also participate in broker meet-and-greets, retail investor gatherings in New York City, and virtual sessions with family offices and accredited investors. About TokenFi TokenFi is a next-generation platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise. TokenFi TokenFi Website: https://tokenfi.com https://tokenfi.com https://tokenfi.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/tokenfi https://twitter.com/tokenfi https://twitter.com/tokenfi About FLOKI FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most well-known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships. FLOKI FLOKI Website: https://floki.com https://floki.com https://floki.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FlokiOfficial https://www.youtube.com/@FlokiOfficial https://www.youtube.com/@FlokiOfficial Telegram: https://t.co/vBZd3lbFQK https://t.co/vBZd3lbFQK https://t.co/vBZd3lbFQK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floki_crypto/ https://www.instagram.com/floki_crypto/ https://www.instagram.com/floki_crypto/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@floki_crypto https://www.tiktok.com/@floki_crypto https://www.tiktok.com/@floki_crypto Discord: https://discord.com/invite/floki https://discord.com/invite/floki https://discord.com/invite/floki Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/290420602797109/?ref=share https://www.facebook.com/groups/290420602797109/?ref=share https://www.facebook.com/groups/290420602797109/?ref=share Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Floki/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Floki/ https://www.reddit.com/r/Floki/ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/officialfloki https://www.twitch.tv/officialfloki https://www.twitch.tv/officialfloki Contact Community Relations Officer Pedro Vidal Floki/TokenFi floki@marketing.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program