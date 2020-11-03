Best Budget Gaming Laptops Under $400

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing industries all over the world. A good gaming experience requires a high-performing computer. Many like laptops instead of a desktop because of their portability.

There are many gaming laptops that perform very well and can be easily chosen if you don’t have a fixed budget for it. But if you have a fixed budget for your gaming laptop then it can get hard for you to choose the right one at the best price.

Good gaming laptops with an affordable price tag are few and far between. It may be hard for you to choose the right.

That’s why we are here to help you with our list of 5 best gaming laptops under $400. We have chosen the best deals in the market just for you. Let’s start diving in.

Top 5 Gaming Laptops Under $400:

1. Asus VivoBook 15



Asus is a reliable brand it has always provided quality products to the users. Asus VivoBook 15 is one of its latest laptops that come under a decent price range. It has enough processing power to give you a good performance for day to day usage.

The 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor is powerful enough to run some high graphic games too, the list of the games that can be played on it is limited to though. The powerful processor is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD space to easily handle multitasking. It also has integrated Intel UHD graphics that make your gaming and HD movie experience smoother and better.

At this price range, it offers the best built-quality and performance. It comes with a 15-inch full HD display with an attractive body. The beautiful chocolate color makes it look even more premium than other laptops at this price range.

With all these and a battery life of up to 8 hours, this laptop weighs only 3.75 lbs.

2. Acer Aspire 5 Laptop

Our second best choice is Acer Aspire 5. Just like the previous one, this also has the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that can easily handle your task without any issues. It comes packed with Windows 10 in S mode that lets you experience fast start-ups with easy to use and expanded number of features.

Along with Intel’s processor, it also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD space for lightning speed data transfer and multitasking.

With this, you don’t have to worry about clarity. It comes with an inbuilt mic and an HD Webcam that delivers amazing image quality. A good camera also requires a good display for a clear and quality image. It comes with a 15 inch HD display with narrow bezels and BlueLightShield technology.

Packed with a full range of connectivity ports USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1, HDMI, and more. All these and a backlit keyboard in only a weight of 3.97 lbs and a thin design.

3. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (2020 Edition)

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 falls in a bit higher price range than previous laptops on our list, but it also comes with little more features than others on our list. It also has the same 10th Gen i3 Processor that gives you a high performing experience.

It has 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD space, and 1TB HDD for easy multitasking without worrying about the space to run out. The Intel UHD Graphics adds a little more to the performance with its amazing graphics quality.

Surprisingly, at this price range, it has an HD touchscreen of 15 inches. The only drawback of this laptop is its battery backup. It has a battery backup of only 5 hours which is low compared to the price. Not the best but it is a good choice for those who are looking for a touchscreen laptop that weighs under 4.50 lbs.

4. HP 14” Budget Laptop

Not all budget laptops are bad, if you have some knowledge then you can easily choose a nice one. It comes with a 10th Generation Intel Dual-Core Core i3-1005G1 Processor with 4GB of RAM.

This laptop doesn't have any special design on the outside, as its plastic hood has been painted a generic silver, using the HP logo stamped in the center. On the other hand, the interior of the HP 14 Laptop has some semblance of design.

The silver hinge matches the black, faux-aluminum deck. This machine features a backlit keyboard with a stylish font on its keys as well as a speaker vent just above the keyboard.

Though the HP 14 Laptop's 14-inch display isn't very bright or colorful, its own shiny display and leveled-out contrast create the viewing experience better than what your normal funding notebook supplies.

5. Lenovo Ideapad 330S

Lenovo Ideapad 330S is a consumer-based laptop with high performing processor at an affordable price. The wide 15.6 inches display makes it a better choice for gaming and entertainment purpose.

This LED HD display comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768. The laptop comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U Dual-Core Processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD space that lets you multitask easily without any problems.

It comes packed with the Intel UHD 620 graphics that help the processor to deliver even faster performance and better image quality while playing games and watching high-resolution videos.

With a battery backup of 6 hours, it weighs 4.12 lbs, which is light and easily portable. Though the display size is wide it can easily fit in your backpack.

