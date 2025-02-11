321 reads
321 reads

This Game From the 80s Had Kids Obsessing Over Space Trade—And Its Source Code Is Now Available

by Valentin BriukhanovFebruary 11th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Elite was a space trading game with a huge universe, and you could explore it. The game's difficulty was insane, and I loved it.
featured image - This Game From the 80s Had Kids Obsessing Over Space Trade—And Its Source Code Is Now Available
Valentin Briukhanov HackerNoon profile picture

I have often mentioned that my video game education started with the ZX Spectrum (you know, it may be known as the Commodore 64). One of the games that left a huge impact on me was Elite. Just imagine how advanced the game was in the 80s. It was a space trading game with a huge universe, and you could explore it. What I remember from the game is how hard it was to get used to the controls.


Docking to a space station was a challenge — no, it was THE CHALLENGE! There was no scaffolding, no help, just your ship and rotating narrow port. I have no idea how many times I crashed into the station.


The game's difficulty was insane, and I loved it. In our notebooks, we wrote prices for different goods on different planets. We planned our routes to make some profit and avoid pirates. Or, if you are a fan of space combat, you could become a space pirate and/or a bounty hunter. I still don't know how they could make such a game back in the 80s. And now, we have a chance to see the game's source code. Yes, this long intro was a "trap" to lure you to the source code ;-).


Elite Commodore Sources


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Valentin Briukhanov HackerNoon profile picture
Valentin Briukhanov@valentin_briukhanov
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imggaming#gaming#gamedev#commodore-64#elite-commodore-64#elite-commodore-64-source-code#elite-source-code-commodore#game-source-code#space-game-source-code

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky
Substack

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
AI, Absurdity, and Learning Faster
by valentin_briukhanov
Feb 13, 2025
#generative-ai
Article Thumbnail
A Love Letter to the Commodore 64
by enfors
Nov 02, 2018
#programming
Article Thumbnail
Biggles (Commodore 64) Retro Game Review
by stefanopavone
May 11, 2021
#retro-gaming
Article Thumbnail
Confessions of a Middle Aged Techie
by cariefisher
Oct 03, 2017
#programming
Article Thumbnail
Voicing an opinion
by knut.svanholm
Jun 16, 2017
#bitcoin
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks