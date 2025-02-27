Meet Trexx, Terrenity, and Bunnyshell: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Heyo Hackers,





We are back with another Startups of the Week feature!





Each week, the HackerNoon team highlights standout Startups from our Startups of the Year database. Every featured startup has been nominated as the best in their respective technology category or region.





This week, we present: Trexx, Terrenity, and Bunnyshell!

Want to be nominated for HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year? Learn how here .

Meet HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Trexx specializes in decentralized gaming. They believe that technology and entertainment will be the path to inclusion and transformation for thousands of people and that games will be the gateway to mass adoption in the web3 sector.





Trexx has been nominated as a top startup in the Blockchain, Defi, and Decentralization Industries.





Support Trexx by voting here .





Located in Poland, OR, Terrenity is on a quest to bring ecovillages to the world as a viable model.

TERRA + SERENITY = Living in harmony with the Earth That's exactly the vibe and vision behind Terrenity, where community and regenerative practices combine to emphasize harmony at every scale, ecological or interpersonal.





Terrenity is a research syndicate coordinating multiple research initiatives on regenerative village design, building, and management as well as other next generation tools and technologies that help us reinvent society. Read more about them here.





Terrenity has been nominated as the top startup in the Poland, OR region, and in Climate Tech, Administrative and Professional Services Industries.





Vote for them here .





Bunnyshell empowers tens of thousands of developers to streamline their review and testing workflows, fundamentally transforming the speed and capability of development teams. Bunnyshell has earned a spot as one of the top startups in Palo Alto, CA and has also received nomination in the Software Engineering industries.





Support Bunnyshell, vote here .





Featured Interview of the Week

After your startup is nominated, take a hint from Bunnyshell and create your business page on HackerNoon. Doing so comes with several perks—your own Evergreen Tech Company News Page, inclusion in our weekly Tech Companies Ranking, and access to a free Startups of The Year interview. For your free interview, you can choose from our Startup Interview Templates, tailored to specific industries and regions.

Here’s how Bunnyshell shared their evolution journey in the HackerNoon interview:





Bunnyshell started with a vision to simplify cloud for developers. After we talked with over 500 CTOs and VP Engineers from big companies with hundreds of developers, digging into their challenges to understand exactly what they need, we’ve transformed Bunnyshell into a plug-and-play environment-as-a-service solution that eliminates friction, so DevOps and developers can jump in with nearly zero learning curve and use tools they already know. To put it to the test, we ran a hackathon, bringing in over 700 DevOps pros. They didn’t just try Bunnyshell—they built environments quickly and easily, proving that what we’ve created is ready to scale and revolutionize development.

Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Startups of the Week? Share your startup's story - use this interview template .

Featured Startups Specials Package

Make the most out of Startups of The Year! Create branding buzz and generate leads with HackerNoon’s specifically designed packages. Today we’re introducing the Content Marketing Package.





Content Marketing: 10x Distribution!





With this package, you’ll get:

Your business page with your logo, introduction, call to action, and socials on HackerNoon

3 stories published on HackerNoon, along with editorial support to enhance their impact. Your articles are converted into audio stories and distributed via audio RSS feeds Each story is translated into 12 different languages Social media promotions of your stories

Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon

Your Evergreen Tech Company News Page



Learn more about this package here or book a meeting with us !

That’s all for this week, hackers!





The HackerNoon Team