Meet Siete, Ateios Systems & Generation Girl: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Meet The Startups Of The Week





Siete is a B2B lead generation agency that specializes in helping businesses connect with qualified prospects through a data-driven, multi-channel approach. They aim to streamline the prospecting process, delivering high-quality leads that drive sales and growth for our clients across various industries.





Siete has achieved remarkable product-market fit, scaling to over 8 countries—boasting 4.5x revenue growth, a stellar 4.8/5 client satisfaction score, and a 6x increase in headcount between 2023 and 2024.





Based in Mexico City, Siete was nominated as one of the best startups, and it has been nominated across multiple industries: Business Development, Consulting, and Leadership.





Ateios Systems is revolutionizing battery manufacturing through innovative electrode production techniques that significantly enhance manufacturing speed, reduce carbon footprints, and minimize the space required for gigafactories. Committed to excellence, growth, and efficiency, Ateios delivers advanced battery, materials, and software solutions, fostering a collaborative and goal-oriented work environment.





Ateios System is recognized as one of the best startups in Bloomington, Indiana, and is currently competing in the following industries: Electronic, Open Source, and Hardware.





Yayasan Generasi Maju Berkarya (Generation Girl) is an organization that aims to empower underrepresented communities with skills and resources to create a more just and equitable education system in Indonesia.





Jakarta-based co-founders Anbita Nadine Siregar and Tania Soerianto have partnered with industry leaders like Tokopedia, Google, and Microsoft, they provide classes on essential skills such as coding and web design. Their efforts have reached over 20,000 students through holiday programs, and they've further expanded their impact by launching a mentoring program, and successfully running 50 boot camps for over 1,000 teachers.





Generation Girl has been nominated as one of the best startups in Jakarta, Indonesia, and across three industries: Non-profit, Leadership, and Productivity.





Here's a quote from Siete featured in their published interview, telling us why they decided to participate in Startups of The Year:





Participating in HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase the hard work and dedication that our team puts into building a service that truly adds value. It’s also a chance to gain visibility in the global startup ecosystem and connect with other innovative companies. Winning this recognition would solidify our position as a leader in the B2B lead generation space, while also opening new doors for growth and collaboration.





