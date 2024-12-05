Meet JAK Games, PR Guy & Quatfit: HackerNoon Startups of the Week

Welcome to HackerNoon Startups of the Week! Each week, the HackerNoon team showcases a list of startups from our Startups of The Year database . All these startups have been nominated as one of the best in their respective category or region.





This week, we’re pleased to bring you JAK Games, PR Guy, and Quatfit.





Want to be nominated for HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year? Learn how here.





Meet Startups of the Week





JAK Games is a dynamic game development studio founded in 2019 by Carlos Javier Sánchez. The studio specializes in creating innovative, engaging, and high-quality video games. With expertise in both third-party game development and original game production, JAK Games has already made its mark with titles like The Bottle Challenge, Helix Challenge BALL, and Foxy Endless Runner.





Located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this startup has been nominated as one of the best in their region, along with nominations in Games, Media Production, and Software Development.





Support JAK Games - Vote here!









PR Guy is an innovative tool designed for startups seeking publicity but not yet ready to hire a dedicated PR manager. It offers tailored pitch templates based on the user’s news hook, generates a list of relevant journalists, and suggests key contacts. PR Guy’s approach to standing out emphasizes crafting compelling stories, ensuring quick access to information and sources, and maximizing media outreach.





This company has been nominated as one of the best Startups of The Year for Miami, FL, and has been nominated in the Messaging & Communications, Marketing, and Administrative industries.





Support PR Guy - Vote here!









Quatfit is an AI startup specializing in developing advanced, easy-to-integrate AI solutions for industries like healthcare, urban planning, and environmental sustainability. Committed to safety, ethics, and long-term benefits, Quatfit is shaping the future of AI while contributing to the region’s tech ecosystem.





Based in Jaipur, India, Quatfit was nominated as one the best startups in its location, as well as nominations across multiple industries: Research, Machine Learning, and Project Management.





Support Quatfit - Vote here!





Featured Interview of The Week

Follow the example of Quatfit and create your business page on HackerNoon.

Having a business profile will allow you to create your very own Evergreen Tech Company News Page and participate in our Tech Companies ranking, weekly and data-driven insights that delve into which tech companies are gaining and losing traction in public awareness. Plus, only with a business page can you answer the awesome interview templates we crafted for you.









Today, we’ll focus on the Web3 Interview template. This template helps you highlight your Web3 startup’s vision, innovative projects, and strategies for overcoming challenges in the blockchain space. Share your insights on blockchain’s importance, Web3’s transformative potential, and how events like HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year shape public understanding. Showcase why your startup stands out and deserves recognition in 2024.





Here’s a quote from Quatfit featured in their published interview, telling us why they decided to participate in Startups of The Year:

Being nominated for HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is an incredible honor for Quatfit. It not only validates the hard work and dedication of our team but also gives us an opportunity to showcase our innovations to a global audience. We believe that participating in this initiative will help us build stronger connections within the tech community, attract new partners, and inspire future AI innovations.













Featured Startup Specials Package

HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Today, we’ll introduce you to our Content Marketing package.

















With this package, you’ll get:

Your business page with your logo, introduction, call to action, and socials on HackerNoon

3 stories published on HackerNoon, along with editorial support to enhance their impact. Your articles are converted into audio stories and distributed via audio RSS feeds Each story is translated into 12 different languages Social media promotions of your stories

Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon

Your Evergreen Tech Company News Page





Learn more about this package here or book a meeting with us!





That’s all we have for you today, folks!

We’ll see you at the next one.

The HackerNoon Team





About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many storieshave been written about these daring and rising startups.



The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.





Visit our FAQ page to learn more.





Download our design assets here.



Check out the Startups of the Year Merch Shophere.





HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges.





Wellfound: Join the #1 global, startup-focused community. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board—we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting companies connect to build the future.





Notion: Notion is trusted and loved by thousands of startups as their connected workspace—from building product roadmaps to tracking fundraising. Try Notion with unlimited AI, FREE for up to 6 months, to build and scale your company with one powerful tool. Get your offer now!





Hubspot: If you’re looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business. Get started for free.



Bright Data: Startups that leverage public web data can make faster, data-driven decisions, giving them a competitive edge. With Bright Data’s scalable web data collection, businesses can grow from a small operation to an enterprise by harnessing insights at every stage.





Algolia: Algolia NeuralSearch is the world's only AI end-to-end Search and Discovery Platform combining powerful keyword and natural language processing in a single API.