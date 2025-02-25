Meet Miro: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Hey Hackers!





Welcome back to another edition of Company of the Week! If you’re unaware, we like to share an awesome tech company from our tech company database every week, making its evergreen mark on the internet.





This week, we’re excited to spotlight Miro - the virtual workspace with 90M+ users and counting.





In recent years, remote work has skyrocketed (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic), and teams need an easy and efficient way to collaborate on projects without ever being in the same room. That’s where Miro comes in. Its Innovation Workspace - an AI-powered collaboration platform - allows teams to collaborate on projects, prototypes, briefs, plans, diagrams, and more.





Miro <> HackerNoon Targeted Ads

Miro has recently partnered up with HackerNoon to showcase its great Innovation Workspace. More than 90M+ users and 250,000 companies have chosen Innovation Workspace as their go-to platform to get projects done. Start an idea, and watch it grow to a fully realized product with the help of Miro.





But that can’t happen without collaboration - fortunately, that’s one of the key elements of Innovation Workspace. It allows you to video call with all your team members easily and efficiently by allowing you to schedule them from Google Calendar or Outlook. But if schedules conflict, and you can’t talk to each other, Innovation Workspace also has Catch-up. Using AI, it will summarize your project’s latest developments so everyone is up to speed.









Meet Miro: #FunFacts

One of Miro’s investors is none other than Stephen Curry, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. In 2020, Curry joined the Miro team for a Q&A session where he gave nuggets of wisdom on team-building and collaboration. And we’ll leave you with one of those pieces of advice:

“The greatest gift you can give someone is time and love.”









That’s all for this week. See you on the next one!





The HackerNoon Team