INE Secures Spot In G2’s 2025 Top 50 Education Software Rankings

Cary, NC, February 25th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--INE, the leading provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced its recognition as an enterprise and small business leader in online course providers and cybersecurity professional development, along with its designation as the recipient of G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Education Products . This category of awards ranks the world’s top 50 software education products based on authentic reviews from more than 100 million G2 users.





"We are thrilled to be recognized for a second consecutive year by G2's Best Software Awards,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE. “This is not only a testament to INE's robust educational offerings but also underscores our dedication to empowering enterprise teams and professionals with the skills they need to thrive in a challenging digital landscape. We are proud to set the standard for quality and effectiveness in cybersecurity and technical education, as evidenced by the success of our students."





G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Fewer than 1% of vendors listed on G2 are named to the list.





“The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”





G2 badges, released quarterly, recognize INE’s strong performance compared to competitors in specific areas, including its enterprise cybersecurity training and certification offerings, the depth and breadth of its online learning library, and global impact. INE earned the following G2 badges for Winter 2025:





Fastest Implementation, Online Course Providers

Leader, Cybersecurity Professional Development

Leader, Online Course Providers

Leader, Technical Skills Development

Enterprise Leader, Online Course Providers

Small Business Leader, Online Course Providers

Leader, Asia Online Course Providers

Leader, Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Technical Skills Development

Momentum Leader, Online Course Providers

Small Business High Performer, Technical Skills Development

High Performer, India Online Course Providers

High Performer, Europe Online Course Providers

High Performer, Asia Technical Skills Development





INE was recently named to Security Boulevard’s list of the Top 10 Hacking Certifications for both the Certified Professional Penetration Tester (eCPPT) and Web Application Penetration Tester eXtreme (eWPTX) certifications. The list showcases some of the best ethical hacking certifications for cybersecurity professionals. In reviewing the eCPPT , reviewers noted:





The realistic experience

A robust training program

Its credentials to boost employability in Europe (specifically noted as “remarkable”).

In reviewing the eWPTX , reviewers applaud:

The challenging nature of the exam

Requiring advanced methodologies and skills in creating exploits that “modern tools couldn’t fathom.”





With a suite of the best cybersecurity certifications and training programs designed for teams and individuals, INE continues to lead in developing cybersecurity professionals equipped with real-time, hands-on experience to manage cyber threats and security incidents.





Our award-winning cybersecurity software and comprehensive training in network security, cloud security, and risk management, prepare learners to become certified ethical hackers (CEH), certified information systems security professionals (CISSP), and more, solidifying our reputation as the trusted partner in cybersecurity excellence and threat intelligence.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

