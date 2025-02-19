INE Security's Cybersecurity And IT Training Enhances Career Stability In Tech

CARY, North Carolina, February 19th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--2025 marks a time of unprecedented volatility in the technology job market. On one hand, dependence on technology is soaring. The growth of AI and machine learning is propelling a surge in new technologies, tactics, and ideas.





At the same time, organizations are trying to adapt to the changing dynamic. This has led to more job uncertainty, which the technology sector usually avoids. This year alone, roughly 7,000 jobs have been cut across dozens of tech giants, fueling growing concerns among industry professionals.





As the technology job market weathers this volatility, INE Security, a global leader in networking and cybersecurity training , is highlighting its commitment to equipping IT professionals with the skills they need to thrive. INE focuses on practical training , certifications , and preparation .





This helps networking and cybersecurity professionals succeed in a changing job market.





"Continuous learning and adaptation are more important than ever for individuals hoping to succeed in their networking and cybersecurity career," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security.





"It is vital that professionals maintain a continuous cycle of learning. Training gives learners the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. Hands-on practice helps them understand tasks better. Certifications show that they have learned well and prove their skill mastery.”

Key Benefits of INE’s Training and Certification Programs:

Enhanced Employability: Executives, supervisors, and HR professionals are completely aligned in considering industry or professional certifications the most compelling during the hiring process, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Practical Experience: The human element was involved in 68% of cybersecurity breaches in 2023 (Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report). Practical, hands-on experience and industry-recognized certifications validate the skills needed to minimize this risk.

Flexible Learning Paths: From foundational courses to advanced certifications, learners can tailor their education to career goals and market needs.





“With every technological advancement, the skill sets required to manage, secure, and innovate within these systems evolve,” added Warn.



“INE Security’s commitment to updating our course materials and labs ensures that our students are always at the forefront of the industry. Our focus is on making them indispensable in their current roles and highly attractive to prospective employers. INE’s training programs are more than just skill-building—they are career lifelines for professionals affected by market disruptions. ” For more information about how INE can help you stabilize your cybersecurity and networking career goals, users can visit www.ine.com .





About INE Security

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification.





Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for red-team and blue-team security training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers.





INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

