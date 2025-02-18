Intruder Enhances Free Vulnerability Intelligence Platform ‘Intel’ With AI-Generated CVE Description

Intel by Intruder now uses AI to contextualize NVD descriptions, helping security teams assess risk faster. Intruder, a leader in
This new feature enhances cybersecurity professionals' ability to quickly understand and assess vulnerabilities, addressing a common pain point: the often vague and technical descriptions provided by the
With thousands of vulnerabilities published every year, security teams rely on NVD as a key resource for researching CVEs. However, NVD descriptions frequently lack clarity or context, making it difficult to determine potential impact at a glance. Intel’s AI summaries transform NVD descriptions into clear, concise, and actionable insights, helping teams assess and respond to risks faster.
“Vulnerability management is challenging enough without the added complexity of deciphering cryptic CVE descriptions,” said Chris Wallis, CEO & Founder of Intruder. “With Intel’s AI Overviews, we’re making it easier for security professionals to quickly gauge what a vulnerability is and decide what action to take.”
Additionally, Intruder’s in-house security experts manually review the AI descriptions of the most critical vulnerabilities. These expert-reviewed CVEs are clearly marked in Intel with a “Verified by Intruder” label.
Intel, which is completely free to use, already provides powerful features such as a
Availability
The AI-generated CVE descriptions are available now within Intel at
About Intruder
