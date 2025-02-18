Intruder Enhances Free Vulnerability Intelligence Platform ‘Intel’ With AI-Generated CVE Description

Intel by Intruder now uses AI to contextualize NVD descriptions, helping security teams assess risk faster. Intruder, a leader in attack surface management , has launched AI-generated descriptions for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) within its free vulnerability intelligence platform, Intel .





This new feature enhances cybersecurity professionals' ability to quickly understand and assess vulnerabilities, addressing a common pain point: the often vague and technical descriptions provided by the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) .





With thousands of vulnerabilities published every year, security teams rely on NVD as a key resource for researching CVEs. However, NVD descriptions frequently lack clarity or context, making it difficult to determine potential impact at a glance. Intel’s AI summaries transform NVD descriptions into clear, concise, and actionable insights, helping teams assess and respond to risks faster.





“Vulnerability management is challenging enough without the added complexity of deciphering cryptic CVE descriptions,” said Chris Wallis, CEO & Founder of Intruder. “With Intel’s AI Overviews, we’re making it easier for security professionals to quickly gauge what a vulnerability is and decide what action to take.”





Additionally, Intruder’s in-house security experts manually review the AI descriptions of the most critical vulnerabilities. These expert-reviewed CVEs are clearly marked in Intel with a “Verified by Intruder” label.





Intel, which is completely free to use, already provides powerful features such as a real-time feed of trending CVEs , a unique hype score rated out of 100, and in-depth analysis from Intruder’s security team . The addition of AI-generated CVE descriptions further strengthens Intel’s value as a go-to resource for cybersecurity professionals.

Availability

The AI-generated CVE descriptions are available now within Intel at intel.intruder.io . Cybersecurity professionals can access Intel for free today. For more information, users visit www.intruder.io or follow Intruder on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Intruder

Intruder was founded in 2015 to solve the information overload crisis in vulnerability management. Its mission from day one has been to help divide the needles from the haystack, focusing on what matters, while ignoring the rest. Effective cyber security is about getting the basics right. Intruder helps do that, saving time on the easy stuff, so users can focus on the rest. It has been awarded multiple accolades, was selected for GCHQ's Cyber Accelerator, and is now proud to have over 3,000 happy customers all over the world.

