The Four-Day Workweek: Do We Really Need One More Day?

Why We Switched to a Four-Day Workweek for Better Work-Life Balance

In April 2023, our company made a bold move: we switched from a five-day workweek to a four-day one. It wasn’t just one reason—it was many.





We’d been toying with the idea for a while. Work isn’t everything. As human beings, we need more: time with family, learning something new, enjoying a hobby, and staying active. Software development can be mentally exhausting, and two days off just weren’t enough to recharge. We barely had time to disconnect before Monday rolled around again.





We also wanted to reward our team for their hard work. It felt like the right way to show our appreciation—giving them something they’d quietly (and not-so-quietly) hoped for.

How Remote Work Culture Supports a 4-Day Workweek

We knew it wasn’t the norm, but then again, we’d already taken risks before. When we built a fully remote company with teammates across different countries, people thought it was unconventional.





When the pandemic hit, we were more than ready. In fact, the running joke on the team was, “We were living in a pandemic and didn’t even know it.” Nine years ago, remote work was rare. Today, a four-day workweek is. If it worked then, why wouldn’t it work now?

Building Accountability in a Flexible Work Schedule

The key was organization. We rethought our tools, automated tasks, leaned on call recordings and transcripts, and planned each project in detail—always leaving room for the unexpected.





That famous line “This meeting could’ve been an email” became our reality. We trimmed calls down to the essentials and got quick at saying, “Actually, we don’t need this meeting anymore,” and canceling it on the spot.





We also set up an emergency channel for clients, directly monitored by managers. That way, if something urgent popped up on Fridays—when the rest of the world kept working—we were covered.

How a 4-Day Workweek Improved Team Productivity

The change was immediate. With three days to rest, everyone came back more focused and in a better mood. Productivity didn’t just hold steady—it improved. We cut out unnecessary meetings, and people managed their time more efficiently.





Why do I think it works? I can only speak for myself: Mondays used to feel unbearable. I’d start the week already drained. By Friday, I was so tired that anything could distract me—a bird outside, a random video.





Now, I dive straight into work. I know I have less time, and that’s the best cure for distractions. Procrastination? Never heard of her. Who wants to waste precious time?

Managing Client Expectations During a Four-Day Workweek

This was the tricky part. The team was happy (well, except for one skeptic, but we told them, “Hey, if you really want to work Fridays, find a side project or do some freelance work!”). But we weren’t sure how clients would react.





If a client emergency came up, managers would decide whether it truly needed immediate attention or could wait until Monday.





At first, we kept quiet about the change. We were nervous about how people would respond. But once everything ran smoothly, we got bolder. “You know why everything’s going so well? The team’s well-rested—we work four days a week now.”





The first reaction? Confusion. Clients were worried about missed deadlines or higher costs because of fewer hours. But once we explained the plan and the emergency channel, they gave us a chance. “Let’s see what these crazy people can pull off,” they must’ve thought.





Today, they don’t even remember we’re offline on Fridays.





Other companies often ask us how we manage to stay productive. It’s the number-one concern. And my answer is simple: Productivity comes from rest. In tech, at least, I can confidently say the five-day workweek has become a myth—not the four-day one.

Why a 4-Day Workweek Isn’t Just a Myth in Tech

Of course, the four-day workweek only works if there’s accountability and solid organization. If someone’s naturally unmotivated, no schedule will magically fix that.





But for us, it’s been eye-opening. Work feels more meaningful (I actually like my job more!), and life outside work feels richer. And really, who can be truly productive without both? When you love what you do and feel fulfilled in your personal life, productivity comes naturally. If either one is missing, staying motivated becomes an uphill battle.