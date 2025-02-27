This Data Sync Disaster Sparked an Open-Source Revolution

“How challenging is it to design a system supporting trillion-level data synchronization? Let me tell you a story from-scratch …”

The Midnight SOS

One late night in 2021, just as I was about to shut down my computer, an urgent call came from operations:





“Help! The entire data sync system has crashed. Over 3,000 table synchronizations are backlogged, and business systems are triggering alarms…”





The voice on the line belonged to a business line tech lead, thick with anxiety. This wasn’t our first emergency, but the scale was unprecedented:





Key Metrics

Daily Data Volume: 100+ TB

Concurrent Sync Jobs: 3,000+ tables (batch & streaming)

Latency SLA: Seconds

Current State: 3+ hours behind, worsening





“System resource usage?”

“A nightmare! Database connections maxed out, CPU at 80%, memory alerts…”





An emergency patch deployed overnight provided temporary relief. Post-mortem analysis and community discussions revealed this wasn’t an isolated incident but an industry-wide pain point.

Why Existing Solutions Failed





┌───────────────────┐ │ 1. Waste of resources │──► Tasks occupy too much memory and CPU, and occupy too many database connections1. Waste of resources │──► Tasks occupy too much memory and CPU, and occupy too many database connections ├──────────────────┤ │ 2. Poor performance & scalability │──► Performance cannot keep up, and adding new data sources requires changing a lot of code ├─────────────────┤ │ 3. Poor stability │──► Synchronization crashes occur several times a year, and often when others are celebrating a holiday, we are recovering ├─────────────────┤ │ 4. Poor batch and stream integration │──► Batch and stream integration is not supported, batch and stream need to be written separately ├─────────────────┤ │ 5. Poor monitoring │──► Real-time synchronization progress, synchronization rate, etc. cannot be seen └─────────────────┘





Market Solutions Analysis

Solution A : High performance but heavyweight deployment

: High performance but heavyweight deployment Solution B : Lightweight but unstable, single-node

: Lightweight but unstable, single-node Solution C: High maintenance costs, inflexible





These limitations sparked the creation of SeaTunnel’s new engine — affectionately called “Ultraman Zeta” by the community for bringing light to data integration.

Architectural Evolution

Design Goals

We set audacious objectives:

Performance: Trillion-record sync capability Usability: 5-minute setup, 30-minute deployment Extensibility: Connector development via minimal class implementations Stability: 24/7 operation Efficiency: 50%+ resource reduction vs alternatives

Core Architecture

After months of community collaboration:

┌───────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ SeaTunnel API Layer │SeaTunnel API Layer │ ├───────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Plugin Discovery Layer │ ├───────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Multi-Engine Support │ │ ┌────────┐ ┌─────────┐ ┌────────┐ │ │ │ Flink │ │ Spark │ │ Zeta │ │ │ └────────┘ └─────────┘ └────────┘ │ └───────────────────────────────────────────

Technical Breakthroughs

1. Multi-Engine Support Evolution

Historical Context





2017-2019 → 2019-2021 → 2021-Present Spark-only +Flink Support Zeta Engine





Translation Layer Innovation





SeaTunnel API Layer ▲ Translation LayerTranslation Layer ┌──────────┬──────────┬──────────┐ │ Spark │ Flink │ Zeta │ │Translator│Translator│Translator│ └──────────┴──────────┴──────────┘





2. Intelligent Connection Pooling

Before





Table1 ─► Connection1 Table2 ─► Connection2 (100 tables = 100 connections)100 tables = 100 connections)





After





Tables ─► Dynamic Pool (100 tables ≈ 10 connections)Pool (100 tables ≈ 10 connections)

3. Zero-Copy Data Transfer

Traditional





Source → Memory → Transform → Memory → SinkTransform → Memory → Sink





SeaTunnel





Source ═════► Transform ═════► SinkTransform ═════► Sink

4. Adaptive Backpressure





Fast Producer Slow Consumer │ │ ▼ ▼ [||||||||] → [|||] (Automatic throttling)[||||||||] → [|||] (Automatic throttling)

5. Dynamic Thread Scheduling





Traditional Pool SeaTunnel Pool │││││││││││ (100) │││││ (10-50 adaptive)100) │││││ (10-50 adaptive) └─────────┘ └───┘





6. Plugin Architecture

ClassLoader Isolation





Bootstrap CL → System CL → SeaTunnel CL → Plugin CLSystem CL → SeaTunnel CL → Plugin CL





Loading Process





1. Scan Plugins → 2. Create Loaders → 3. Load Config → 4. Init

War Stories

The Memory Leak Mystery: A persistent memory creep traced to special character handling — found after 72hrs of stack analysis.

Phantom Data Phenomenon: Intermittent data duplicates caused by batch boundary conditions — solved with transaction isolation improvements.

Performance Cliff: 40% throughput drops with specific data patterns — resolved through adaptive batching.

Epilogue

As Linus Torvalds said: “Talk is cheap. Show me the code.”





But today we say: “Code is cheap. Show me the value.”





SeaTunnel proves that elegant solutions emerge when solving real-world problems at scale. The true measure of technology lies not in its complexity, but in its ability to make developers’ lives easier.