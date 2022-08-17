Dai # DAI

Dai is a stablecoin governed and maintained by a decentralized autonomous organization(DAO). It is an ERC20 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain through smart contracts with a value of 1USD. This stablecoin aims to keep its value close to the US dollar by utilizing smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 1.00 -0.08 % Market Cap $ 7,192,475,388 -0.58 %

Trading Volume 573,153,873.212 + 5.09 Circulating Supply 7,196,348,792 -0.58 %