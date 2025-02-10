285 reads

HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Writing Community!

by HackerNoon DecodedFebruary 10th, 2025
Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded—the ultimate recap of the Writing stories, writers, and trends that defined 2024! Explore the top Writing stories that captivated our readers, meet the leading writers who shaped the discourse, and celebrate the standout readers who enriched our community. Let's dive into the best of 2024!
In The World Of Writing, You Found Limitless Creativity


"Dearest diary, this day I was informed that I am amongst the 0.69% of HackerNoon denizens most enamored with the Writing Category.


Yup, Shakespeare, that's you, and we love it!



Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!

Most Read Writing Stories

Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Writing Category:

  1. SEO 101: Content Readability Matters! by Shahzeb Arshad
  2. 7 Monetization Options to Consider for Your Blog by Thomas Griffin
  3. Crack Long-Form Blogs: Complete Guide & Experts' Insights by Masroor Ahmad
  4. Learn How To Backlink Like a Pro From The HackerNoon Editors by Editing Protocol
  5. My Plan to Make a Million Dollars Writing Online by BenoitMalige
  6. You Should Give That Talk or Write That Blog by Kevin Goldsmith
  7. How to Write Effective Prompts and Make the Most Out of Using AI by Alesia Chumakova
  8. Transcendence Book 9: Far-skies by Antică Vlad
  9. Sylvia: 100 Days by Victor Mairo
  10. How to Use ChatGPT to E-mail Like a Pro by @productiveimpact


Top 10 Writing Readers

These readers couldn't get enough of Writing content:

  1. Min Si Thu
  2. Darshani Persadh
  3. Evgenii Mozharovskii
  4. Aayush Naik
  5. legaldev
  6. @hacker-cm4ubmcxi000lbz0fd3zt5jd0
  7. @hacker-cm4ubmcxi000kbz0f7o7801qb
  8. Vinit Shahdeo
  9. @hacker-cm4ubmcxg000hbz0fgjvt43in
  10. Griffina391


Top 10 Writing Authors

These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:

  1. Hackernoon Newsletter
  2. Learn Repo
  3. Typesetting
  4. Teleplay Technology
  5. Victor Mairo
  6. Editing Protocol
  7. Slogging (Slack Blogging)
  8. HackerNoon Product Update
  9. productiveimpact
  10. Antică Vlad


Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!


Thank You, Hacker!

We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!

Curious about HackerNoon’s Global Decoded? Check out the blog post here!

Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!


Happy HackerNoon Decoded!

