147 reads

HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Web3 Community!

by HackerNoon DecodedFebruary 9th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENru-flagRUes-flagEShi-flagHIvi-flagVIja-flagJAlo-flagLOam-flagAMca-flagCAln-flagLNlt-flagLThy-flagHYps-flagPS
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded—the ultimate recap of the Web3 stories, writers, and trends that defined 2024! Explore the top Web3 stories that captivated our readers, meet the leading writers who shaped the discourse, and celebrate the standout readers who enriched our community. Let's dive into the best of 2024!
featured image - HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Web3 Community!
HackerNoon Decoded HackerNoon profile picture
0-item


You Saw Potential In Web3 And Turned It Into Progress


We KNOW, you’re not like other girls! You and the other 10.21% of users who read Web3 stories on HackerNoon regularly - very demure, very mindful 💅


Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!

Most Read Web3 Stories

Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Web3 Category:

  1. What's Inside Play to Earn by Andrey Logunov
  2. Financial Nihilism and Bitcoin Explained by Darragh Grove-White
  3. Unlocking 2024/25: The Ultimate Guide to Top RWA Crypto Projects by Mickey Maler
  4. Comparative Analysis of Layer-1 Blockchain Economies by Viktor Smirnov
  5. Investigating Internet Freedom & Digital Democracy with Nicole Scott and Simon Morgan by Slogging (Slack Blogging)
  6. Omnity Eliminates the Chasm Between Bitcoin and Other Networks by
  7. Dencun Upgrade: Ethereum's Leap into the Future of L2 Scalability is Here by Nikolay
  8. Identity in the Digital Era: Balancing Security, Privacy, and Authenticity by Konstantin Sakhchinskiy
  9. Dust on Crust Part Deux by Arthur Hayes
  10. How Web3 Founders Adapt to Latest Crypto Regulations while Staying Decentralized and Privacy-focused by Jon Stojan Media


Top 10 Web3 Readers

These readers couldn't get enough of Web3 content:

  1. Ivan Solomichev
  2. Emmanual Ajala
  3. Ishan Pandey
  4. M-Marvin Ken
  5. @zgroska
  6. Vision NP
  7. BTCWire
  8. Alex
  9. Ivy
  10. Olayimika Oyebanji


Top 10 Web3 Writers

These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:

  1. Chainwire
  2. Ishan Pandey
  3. BTCWire
  4. Obyte
  5. Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck
  6. M-Marvin Ken
  7. Olayimika Oyebanji
  8. Sergei Gorshunov
  9. ZEX MEDIA
  10. HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements


Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!


Thank You, Hacker!

We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!

Curious about HackerNoon’s Global Decoded? Check out the blog post here!

Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!


Happy HackerNoon Decoded!

Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

HackerNoon Decoded HackerNoon profile picture
HackerNoon Decoded@decoded
Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded—the ultimate recap of the stories, writers, and trends that defined your year!
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#hackernoon-decoded-2024#the-best-of-2024#hackernoon-tech-categories#hackernoon-decoded#web3-decoded#hackernoon-2024#hackernoon-2024-stats

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded: The Best of 2024 Tech Blogging
by decoded
Jan 13, 2025
#hackernoon
Article Thumbnail
Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded: The Best of 2024 Tech Blogging
by decoded
Jan 13, 2025
#hackernoon
Article Thumbnail
HackerNoon Decoded: How Users Searched in 2024
by decoded
Jan 14, 2025
#hackernoon-decoded
Article Thumbnail
HackerNoon Decoded: And the Award For the Most Read Category Goes To...
by decoded
Jan 15, 2025
#hackernoon-decoded
Article Thumbnail
HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our AI Community!
by decoded
Jan 20, 2025
#ai
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks