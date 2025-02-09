HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Web3 Community!

Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded: Web3 Edition—the ultimate recap of the stories, writers, and trends that defined your 2024!
You Saw Potential In Web3 And Turned It Into Progress
We KNOW, you’re not like other girls! You and the other 10.21% of users who read Web3 stories on HackerNoon regularly - very demure, very mindful 💅
Most Read Web3 Stories
Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Web3 Category:
- What's Inside Play to Earn by Andrey Logunov
- Financial Nihilism and Bitcoin Explained by Darragh Grove-White
- Unlocking 2024/25: The Ultimate Guide to Top RWA Crypto Projects by Mickey Maler
- Comparative Analysis of Layer-1 Blockchain Economies by Viktor Smirnov
- Investigating Internet Freedom & Digital Democracy with Nicole Scott and Simon Morgan by Slogging (Slack Blogging)
- Omnity Eliminates the Chasm Between Bitcoin and Other Networks by
- Dencun Upgrade: Ethereum's Leap into the Future of L2 Scalability is Here by Nikolay
- Identity in the Digital Era: Balancing Security, Privacy, and Authenticity by Konstantin Sakhchinskiy
- Dust on Crust Part Deux by Arthur Hayes
- How Web3 Founders Adapt to Latest Crypto Regulations while Staying Decentralized and Privacy-focused by Jon Stojan Media
Top 10 Web3 Readers
These readers couldn't get enough of Web3 content:
- Ivan Solomichev
- Emmanual Ajala
- Ishan Pandey
- M-Marvin Ken
- @zgroska
- Vision NP
- BTCWire
- Alex
- Ivy
- Olayimika Oyebanji
Top 10 Web3 Writers
These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:
- Chainwire
- Ishan Pandey
- BTCWire
- Obyte
- Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck
- M-Marvin Ken
- Olayimika Oyebanji
- Sergei Gorshunov
- ZEX MEDIA
- HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements
Thank You, Hacker!
We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!
Happy HackerNoon Decoded!