HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Web3 Community!

Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded: Web3 Edition—the ultimate recap of the stories, writers, and trends that defined your 2024!





You Saw Potential In Web3 And Turned It Into Progress





We KNOW, you’re not like other girls! You and the other 10.21% of users who read Web3 stories on HackerNoon regularly - very demure, very mindful 💅





Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!

Most Read Web3 Stories

Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Web3 Category:





Top 10 Web3 Readers

These readers couldn't get enough of Web3 content:





Top 10 Web3 Writers

These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:





Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!





Thank You, Hacker!

We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!



Curious about HackerNoon’s Global Decoded? Check out the blog post here!

Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!





Happy HackerNoon Decoded!