HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Tech Stories Community!

Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded: Tech Stories Edition—the ultimate recap of the stories, writers, and trends that defined your 2024!
In Tech Stories, You Found Inspiration To Build Your Next Big Thing
What is the biggest lie in the entire universe? —“I have read and agree to the Terms & Conditions.”
What’s not a lie? You may be part of the 12.56% HackerNoon readers who love a good tech story and always stay ahead of the latest trends, gadgets, and breakthroughs.
Most Read Tech Stories
Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Tech Stories Category:
- From Clicks to Value: TapSwap's Sustainable Approach to Tap-to-Earn by Tapswap
- The Evolution of Data Center Cooling: From Air-Based Methods to Free Cooling by Egor Karitskii
- Optimizing Data Center Efficiency: A Deep Dive into Freecooling Techniques by Egor Karitskii
- How To Choose A Server Stack At Product Launch by Grigorii Novikov
- Using the Stratification Method for the Experiment Analysis by Natalia Ogneva
- The Case Against Rocky Linux by Enterprise Linux User
- 8 Factors To Pay Attention to When Pitching a Startup to an Investor by Anastasia Faizulenova
- Using T-tests for Abnormal Data in AB Testing by Natalia Ogneva
- Mobile Tracking for Low Touch Apps: Frameworks and Tips by Vladimir Leonenko
- Why AI-Powered Image Hosting APIs Are Essential for Modern Businesses by Filestack
Top 10 Tech Stories Enthusiasts
These readers couldn't get enough of Tech Stories:
- @hacker-cm4ubmcxl000obz0f8mi2flgd
- 150sec
- Oleg Kokorin
- sarahevans
- BeefLett
- Jesus Javier Guillen Marquez
- Vicious
- Prateek Singh
- Vlad Lastovsky
- Samuel Bassey
Top 10 Tech Stories Writers
These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:
- Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
- TechBeat
- Keynesian Technology
- EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
- The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education
- Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
- Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers
- SEC vs. the World
- Startups of The Year
- Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes
Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!
Thank You, Hacker!
We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!
Happy HackerNoon Decoded!