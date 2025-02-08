HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Tech Stories Community!

by HackerNoon DecodedFebruary 8th, 2025
Welcome to HackerNoon Decoded—the ultimate recap of the Tech Stories, writers, and trends that defined 2024! Explore the top Tech Stories that captivated our readers, meet the leading writers who shaped the discourse, and celebrate the standout readers who enriched our community. Let's dive into the best of 2024!
featured image - HackerNoon Decoded 2024: Celebrating Our Tech Stories Community!
In Tech Stories, You Found Inspiration To Build Your Next Big Thing


What is the biggest lie in the entire universe? —“I have read and agree to the Terms & Conditions.”

What’s not a lie? You may be part of the 12.56% HackerNoon readers who love a good tech story and always stay ahead of the latest trends, gadgets, and breakthroughs.



Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!

Most Read Tech Stories

Here are the top 10 stories that dominated the Tech Stories Category:

  1. From Clicks to Value: TapSwap's Sustainable Approach to Tap-to-Earn by Tapswap
  2. The Evolution of Data Center Cooling: From Air-Based Methods to Free Cooling by Egor Karitskii
  3. Optimizing Data Center Efficiency: A Deep Dive into Freecooling Techniques by Egor Karitskii
  4. How To Choose A Server Stack At Product Launch by Grigorii Novikov
  5. Using the Stratification Method for the Experiment Analysis by Natalia Ogneva
  6. The Case Against Rocky Linux by Enterprise Linux User
  7. 8 Factors To Pay Attention to When Pitching a Startup to an Investor by Anastasia Faizulenova
  8. Using T-tests for Abnormal Data in AB Testing by Natalia Ogneva
  9. Mobile Tracking for Low Touch Apps: Frameworks and Tips by Vladimir Leonenko
  10. Why AI-Powered Image Hosting APIs Are Essential for Modern Businesses by Filestack


Top 10 Tech Stories Enthusiasts

These readers couldn't get enough of Tech Stories:

  1. @hacker-cm4ubmcxl000obz0f8mi2flgd
  2. 150sec
  3. Oleg Kokorin
  4. sarahevans
  5. BeefLett
  6. Jesus Javier Guillen Marquez
  7. Vicious
  8. Prateek Singh
  9. Vlad Lastovsky
  10. Samuel Bassey


Top 10 Tech Stories Writers

These prolific writers shaped our content landscape:

  1. Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases
  2. TechBeat
  3. Keynesian Technology
  4. EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
  5. The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education
  6. Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
  7. Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers
  8. SEC vs. the World
  9. Startups of The Year
  10. Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes


Take advantage of this recap and catch up on some of the most-read stories, subscribe to your favorite writers, or start writing yourself— try this writing template. You too could make this list by next year!


Thank You, Hacker!

We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and for choosing HackerNoon as your go-to platform for all things tech. Your engagement, feedback, and passion for sharing knowledge have helped make HackerNoon what it is today. We're grateful to have you as part of this incredible community, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll achieve with us in 2025 and beyond!

Curious about HackerNoon’s Global Decoded? Check out the blog post here!

Dive into Your HackerNoon 2024 Decoded—Explore Your Data On Your Profile Page Now!


Happy HackerNoon Decoded!

Miro-Leaders
